|
|
Lucy Christiansen Moncur, 71, of Blackfoot, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Bingham Memorial Hospital.
Lucy was born July 31, 1948 in Pocatello, Idaho to Rex W. and Marva Ett Waddoups Christiansen.
Lucy grew up in Moreland, attended schools there and graduated from Snake River High School. She continued her education at Ricks College (BYU-I).
On May 28, 1969 Lucy married Stanley Dean Moncur in the Idaho Falls Temple. After they were married they moved to San Diego, California while Stan was in the Navy. They returned home to Moreland and moved to Rose/Groveland area. Then purchased a home in Rockford in 1979. They lived there until September 2019 when they sold their home and moved to Blackfoot.
She loved being a homemaker and taking care of her husband and children. Lucy was always grateful to those who helped in her home with her daughter Jenny.
Lucy was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She worked in the Relief Society and Primary and was the church bulletin specialist for many years. She loved genealogy and doing family history. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, quilting, collecting rocks, camping, gardening, canning and spending time with family. She loved making quilts and gifting them to family and friends.
Lucy is survived by her husband of 50 years, Stanley Moncur; her children, Jennifer Lynn Moncur of Blackfoot, Andrea (Darrin) Hansen of Nampa ID, Travis Scott (Heather) Moncur of Pocatello, Rex Eric (Jamie) Moncur of Stafford VA and Spencer Dean (Andrea) Moncur of Sandy UT; her sisters Carma Jean (Richard) Young of Moreland and Arlene (Roger) Jepson of Blackfoot; sisters-in-law Barbara Christiansen of Blackfoot and Rebecca Christiansen of Idaho Falls; and 16 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Rex and Marva Christiansen; her siblings Carol, Dennis, Linda, Frank and Roger Christiansen; and her granddaughter, Vanessa Hansen.
A private family graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Moreland Cemetery. Due to the recent health concerns, those who would like to participate with the family can do so by viewing a live broadcast of the service at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. The broadcast will begin at 12:50 p.m. Thursday.
A celebration and memorial service for Lucy will be held at a later date that will be announced. Memories and condolences to Lucy's family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Also, the family would love to collect any stories or memories of Lucy. Please email them to Andrea Hansen at [email protected]
Published in The Morning News on Mar. 26, 2020