Services HAWKER FUNERAL HOME 132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE Blackfoot , ID 83221-3277 (208) 785-1320 For more information about Luther Satterfield Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hawker Funeral Home 132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE. Blackfoot , ID View Map Viewing 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM Lutheran Church Blackfoot , ID View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Lutheran Church Blackfoot , ID View Map Resources More Obituaries for Luther Satterfield Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Luther Dallas Satterfield

1921 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Luther Dallas Satterfield, 98



Luther Dallas Satterfield, 98, passed away on July 20, 2019, at the ID State Veterans Home in Pocatello from a short illness with family by his side.

Dallas was born on January 8, 1921, in Sterling, ID in a little rock house to Luther (Luke) and Laura Rice Satterfield. He had a twin brother, Leland Glen, who only survived a couple of days. Dallas was raised and worked on the family farm in Sterling. He spent many summers swimming in nearby canals where he helped save two friends from drowning. Dallas always had a baseball mitt in his hand and would throw a rubber ball against the barn and broke every window. That is where his love of baseball began and his father would take him to different baseball tournaments all over ID and MT.

He went to school in Grandview, ID through 10th grade and then finished his last two years at Pocatello High School where be played basketball. They had no baseball team then. In 2007, Dallas was honored at Pocatello High School for being part of the 1st team that played in the new gym they now call the "Pit". He graduated in 1940.

On July 9, 1941, Dallas enlisted in the Army Air Corp. Shortly after he enlisted he received a telegram from the St. Louis Cardinals for a tryout. In the military he served with Hollywood actors such as Jimmy Stewart, Gene Autry and Burgess Meredith. One of his jobs was that of a physical fitness coordinator where he helped keep soldiers in shape. While in the Army Air Corp he was able to play baseball against several major league players such as Joe DiMaggio, Lou Stringer, Cliff Chambers and Hall of Famer Red Ruffing. Dallas played almost every position including pitcher where he never knew how fast he threw the ball but could throw a curve ball "that would buckle their knees". While in the service he went to the World Series in St. Louis in 1944.

While playing semi-pro baseball in Butte, MT, after the military, he spotted Mom at a Finnish Boarding House. He married Audrey Hietala on September 26, 1947 After their marriage they lived in MT, WY, CA, Idaho Falls and Pocatello before settling in Blackfoot, ID. They spent 54 years together having raised eight children. They enjoyed traveling, dancing, and watching their grandchildren participate in sports. With great pride Dallas would tell you he had 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Audrey passed away on October 31, 2001.

On November 21, 2003, Dallas married the girl he took to the junior prom, Edith Kendell. They spent 14 years together enjoying traveling, dancing at the 5 Mile Inn and watching old movies. Edith passed away on September 1, 2016.

Dallas was quick-witted and had a personality that could get along with almost anyone which helped him in his career as a salesman. He took up golf later in life and recorded two holes in one at the Blackfoot Golf Course. One was at the age of 80. Dallas was a member of the Emanuel Lutheran Church in Blackfoot.

Dallas is survived by his eight children, Steve (Shirley), Anchorage, AK, Cathy (Steve), Anchorage, AK, Scott (Kathy), Bremerton, WA, Diane (Randy) Jones, Nampa, David, San Jose, CA, Candace (Dee) Beck, Blackfoot, Craig (Jan) West Jordan, UT, Tami (Mark) Hutchison, Pocatello, 1 sister Gaye Robinson, Milton, WA, 17 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by both of his wives, his parents, 5 brothers and 4 sisters.

Dad lived a long and full life. He was a man of faith, young at heart, had a great sense of humor, charming, a clotheshorse, outspoken, impatient, baseball trivia extraordinaire, and Fred Astaire on the dance floor. He was a very good athlete and just recently stated when asked to play bingo "I don't want to play anything that doesn't require skill". But most importantly Dad was a great father and grandfather whom we will miss tremendously.

The family of Dallas would like to extend their appreciation to the ID State Veterans Home for their care, compassion and friendship toward our father these last 6 months.

A viewing will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot from 6-8 pm. Funeral services will be Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Lutheran Church in Blackfoot at 11 am with a viewing held between 10:30-11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to IVAL – East, 1957 Alvin Ricken Drive, Pocatello, ID 83201. Published in The Morning News on July 25, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries