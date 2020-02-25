|
Lyle Jay Martin, 72, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, February 21, 2020.
Lyle was born January 23, 1948 in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho to Ennis and Dorothy Martin. In his younger years, Lyle lived in McCammon, ID, Santa Maria, CA and came to live in Blackfoot, ID in his high school years and made this town his forever home.
Lyle served in the Vietnam war and later became a jack of all trades trying his hand in carpentry, as well as several other things. But his true calling was his long time career at the Blackfoot Fire Department where he enjoyed putting out fires and saving people's lives as an EMT.
He enjoyed camping, fishing, ATV riding, snow machining, and anything else he could do outdoors with his family and friends. He also loved tinkering around his shop and riding around on his tractor. In his later years, he and his wife Karen were avid college football fans and spent many hours watching games together.
Lyle is survived by his wife, Karen Martin; his children, Loretta (Ren) Stephenson, Genia (Jason) Cole, Angela Martin, Cindy (Mark) Lach and Lisa (Balaji) Chanamolu; his brothers, Jerry, Bill, and Steve Martin; 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, David Neff; his parents, Ennis and Dorothy Martin; and brothers, Lee and Von Martin.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will visit with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service.
Published in The Morning News on Feb. 25, 2020