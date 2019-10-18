Home

Matthews Mortuary
702 Clay
Montpelier, ID 83254-1125
(208) 847-0451
Lynn Everett Saulls


1927 - 2019
Lynn Everett Saulls Obituary
Lynn Everett Saulls died on October 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family in his home in Montpelier, Idaho.
He was born May 21, 1927 in Downey, Idaho to Melva Alameda Bowman and Everett LaVern Saulls. He was the oldest of their four children.
He married Vilate Iris Saxton on August 7, 1949 in Wapello, Idaho. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on December 15, 1961.
He learned to work at an early age. He herded sheep with his father, trained horses in California for Andy Devine, was a gas station attendant/mechanic, a ranch/farm hand for various ranchers/farmers, a heavy equipment operator for the Bingham County Road and Bridge Department, Washington Construction, and Kemmerer Coal.
He is survived by his children: Lyn L. (Marie) Saulls, Ethel (Deon) Anderson, Melva (Tracy) Bunn, Anglo (Cheri) Saulls, and Melody (Shane) Rigby; 24 grandchildren and many more great-grandchildren; his brother, Leon, and his half sister, Susan Stacey; and his brother-in-law Tom (ReNae) Saxton.
He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, his step mothers: Annie, Margaret and Irene; his mother and father-in-law, Anglo and Ethel Saxton; son-in-law, Tracy Bunn; sisters, Viola and Erma; his brothers-in -law, Elmer Mesowski, Frank Allen, Harvey Benson, Bud Saxton, Alexander McCauley, Dane Stevens, and John Abercrombie; sisters -in-law, Marie Saxton, Lorraine Saxton, Helen Stevens, and Violet Abercrombie; grandsons: Austin Saulls, Jason Rigby and Calvin Rigby.
A viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, October 18 at the Montpelier 2nd Ward building from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be on Saturday, October 19 in the Montpelier 2nd Ward building at 2:00 p.m. A viewing and visitation will be held at noon until 1:45 p.m. Interment will be in the Montpelier City Cemetery.
Published in The Morning News on Oct. 17, 2019
