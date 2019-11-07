|
Lynne Helen (Alvarez) Lewis, 64, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on November 4, 2019. Lynne was born on June 14, 1955 to Stanley Lorenzo Alvarez and Alfreda Mae Eagle in Reno, Nevada. Her paternal grandparents were Ben and Margaret (Tindore) Alvarez and her maternal grandparents were Walter and Rosietta (Evans) Eagle. Lynne grew up the oldest of five kids. She along with Vernon, Kenny, Rose, and Kelli had a great childhood in Nevada and Idaho.
She graduated from Haskell Indian Nations University in 1979. And then returned to Fort Hall saying she had to live near her beloved mountains. She had many passions in life, most importantly making sure her family was taken care of. She enjoyed travel, cooking, her beadwork, and gambling. But her greatest attribute was being a mother and grandmother. She was a friend and sister to all.
She is preceded in death by her father and her son Ivan Brewster. Lynne is survived by her husband and mother, her aunt Wilma, her children, Alden Brewster, Katie Fixico, Kelli Fixico, Michael Broncho, & Keanu Kniffin all of Blackfoot, ID; her long-time friend Marty Fixico of Blackfoot, brothers and sisters Vernon Alvarez of Washington, Kenneth Alvarez of Nevada, Rose Ariwite and Kelli Alvarez both of Blackfoot; 6 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Lynne will be taken to Buffalo Lodge Wednesday November 6, 2019 and services will be held at 6 pm. She will lay in rest at Buffalo Lodge through Thursday. On Friday, November 8, a sunrise ceremony will be held and then her body taken for cremation. Then she will be returned to Buffalo lodge for the funeral services at 2 pm. Thereafter burial will be at Cedars Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her father and son.
Memories of Lynne and condolences to her family can be made at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Nov. 7, 2019