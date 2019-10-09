|
|
Margaret Elizabeth Bingham (Bigler) returned to her Heavenly Father on October 7, 2019 in Boise, Idaho due to complications following a seven year battle with breast cancer. She was 70.
Elizabeth was born in 1949 in Boise, ID to Carl and Inez Bigler. She graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in Library Tech. She married Michael L Bingham of Moreland, Idaho in 1985 in the Boise, Idaho LDS Temple. Michael and Elizabeth lived in Meridian and then Nampa during their 34 years of marriage together.
Elizabeth was a dedicated wife, loving mother and grandmother, and choice daughter of God. She loved to play the piano, read, garden, sing and spend time in the mountains with her husband.
Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Michael; her children, Scott Galloway, Michaelene Bingham, Kory Bingham, Trent Bingham, Cherrie Bagwell, Rhett Bingham, Camille Reyes; her brother, Ralph Bigler; her sister, Sylvia Piper; and 21 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Inez, and her granddaughter, Koleena Bingham.
Elizabeth will be buried in the Moreland Cemetery. A graveside ceremony will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 5:00pm. Funeral services will take place on Friday, October 11 at 10am at the LDS Chapel located at 88 S Happy Valley Road, Nampa, ID. Friends and family are invited to attend both services.
Published in The Morning News on Oct. 9, 2019