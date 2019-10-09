Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hawker Funeral Home - Blackfoot
132 South Shilling Ave.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
208-785-1320
For more information about
Margaret Bingham
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
LDS Chapel
88 S Happy Valley Road
Nampa, IL
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM
Moreland Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Bingham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Elizabeth Bingham


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Elizabeth Bingham Obituary
Margaret Elizabeth Bingham (Bigler) returned to her Heavenly Father on October 7, 2019 in Boise, Idaho due to complications following a seven year battle with breast cancer. She was 70.

Elizabeth was born in 1949 in Boise, ID to Carl and Inez Bigler. She graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in Library Tech. She married Michael L Bingham of Moreland, Idaho in 1985 in the Boise, Idaho LDS Temple. Michael and Elizabeth lived in Meridian and then Nampa during their 34 years of marriage together.

Elizabeth was a dedicated wife, loving mother and grandmother, and choice daughter of God. She loved to play the piano, read, garden, sing and spend time in the mountains with her husband.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Michael; her children, Scott Galloway, Michaelene Bingham, Kory Bingham, Trent Bingham, Cherrie Bagwell, Rhett Bingham, Camille Reyes; her brother, Ralph Bigler; her sister, Sylvia Piper; and 21 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Inez, and her granddaughter, Koleena Bingham.

Elizabeth will be buried in the Moreland Cemetery. A graveside ceremony will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 5:00pm. Funeral services will take place on Friday, October 11 at 10am at the LDS Chapel located at 88 S Happy Valley Road, Nampa, ID. Friends and family are invited to attend both services.
Published in The Morning News on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now