MarGene Hugues, 83



MarGene Hugues, beautiful daughter of God was reunited with her parents and her Father in Heaven on February 19, 2019. She was born on May 19, 1935 to LaVaun and Lillias Monson. She was the first of three children. Although quiet as a child, she was wonderful big sister to her brother Reed, and fifteen years later to her little sister Susan. She was also a great "little sister" to her older cousin Beulah who she loved like a sibling. She was always a voracious reader and loved the challenge of learning.



She grew up in Preston, Pocatello, Idaho Falls, and Blackfoot. It was while in high school in Blackfoot she met the love of her life, Bud Hugues. It was the quintessential good girl meets bad boy as she was from a conservative family from town and he was a talented athlete fresh off the reservation. Although she went to a semester of BYU after high school, she couldn't stay away and on Oct. 5, 1955, she and Buddy were wed.



Six children were born to them: Tom, Becky, Ted, Karri, Mike, and Ross. Together they taught their children right from wrong and the value of hard work. Mom loved her children and found great joy in their achievements. She would always greet them with a sing-song "Hi Sweetheart!" Her love of learning led her to go to college after having kids, and she got her degree in education. She spent the majority of her 30 year career teaching at Fort Hall Elementary. She would often say she loved to see the eyes of children light up as they learned. She made great friends while teaching, and those friendships endured her life time.



The greatest joy of her life came with her grandkids, 16 total, and then her 5 great grandchildren.



She loved the Lord and was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was sealed to Buddy in the Idaho Falls temple on March 4, 1988, making their union an eternal possibility. She was a light to all her knew her, an inspiration to her family, and the glue that holds them together.



She was preceded in death by her father and mother. She is survived by her older Brother Reed (Geralyn) Monson, younger sister Susan (Bruce) Adams, her husband Bud Hugues, and her six children: Tom (Joanna) Hugues, Becky Hugues, Ted (Vicki) Hugues, Karri (Jay) Deschine, Michael (Michalene) Hugues, and Ross (Leslie) Hugues. She is also survived by her 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Fort Hall LDS Church on US Highway 91 between Reservation and Ballard Roads. The family will meet with friends and relatives at the church from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 and for one hour prior to the service. Memories of Margene and condolences to the family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneral.com. Published in The Morning News on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary