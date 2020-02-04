|
Mark Richie Barton, 67, joined his parents, Lester Utah Barton Jr. and Elgie Mae Shaila Richie, his sister Natalie, along with his sons, Shawn Richie and Seth Richie Barton, in their heavenly home, no more to suffer the pain and heartache of this mortal earth. He bravely fought cancer, even working to within weeks of his passing on, Saturday, February 2nd, 2020.
Mark was always looking for ways to help those with special needs as his sister Natalie had been a special needs child. With that desire he volunteered many years with the Special Olympics, both in Texas as well as Idaho. He also volunteered with the Field of Angels. He served in the Boy Scouts of America since 1948, when Jeremy volunteered him to be a Den Mother going on the become a Scout Master to many young men. His sons all achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, which really made his heart proud. Two of his sons served in the military and a grandson presently serves, which was also something he held dear to his heart. He fostered strength and determination in his sons who have all grown into outstanding men. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Judith Rosita Hoole Barton, his sons, Jeremy A R (Sarah), Jacob A R (Breanna), and Ian A R (Katricia), his grandchildren, Kaleb (Shaylee), Hannah Rose, Olivia, Hope, Damian, Julian, Hannah and Declan, alonh with his siblings, Lucinda, Marnee (Moroni), Judy (Humberto), Lyle (Lori), Kimberly, Bruce, Jonathan (Jon) and Jeanne.
Services will be held at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Blackfoot Bandits Special Olympics or the Field of Angels Idaho Falls.
Published in The Morning News on Feb. 4, 2020