Mark Christopher Staley, 65, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.
Mark was born June 3, 1954 in Pocatello, Idaho to Allen Monroe Staley and Dawn Jadene Millward. Mark was the second of four children, born to Allen and Dawn. He was raised in numerous places throughout the area including, Pocatello, Arco, Salt Lake City, and finally Blackfoot, Idaho.
Mark graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1972 and entered the United States Marine Corps. He served for two years and was honorably discharged in 1974. Mark returned to the Blackfoot area, where he resided for the remainder of his life, working for 30 years at the INL, holding numerous positions during his time there.
Mark was an avid sports fan and golfer, who never missed the opportunity to sit down, watch a game and tell a joke. Mark was always the life of the party.
Mark is survived by his wife, Debra Lee Hansen; children, Nick (Jen) Staley, Shawn Staley, and Chris (Teri) Wilcox; father, Allen (Katie) Staley; and siblings, Lance (Marijane) Staley, Jan Kuykendall, and Kip Staley. Mark leaves behind seven grandchildren and was excited to meet his first great grandchild, who is expected any day.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dawn.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff of Encompass Health and the VA Hospital for the compassionate care that they provided to Mark.
Per Mark's wishes, no funeral or services will be held. Please pay your respects in the way that best suits you, as Mark would have preferred you to "live life your way". Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Mar. 24, 2020