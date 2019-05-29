Services HAWKER FUNERAL HOME 132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE Blackfoot , ID 83221-3277 (208) 785-1320 For more information about Marla Payne Resources More Obituaries for Marla Payne Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marla Jean (Goodwin) Payne

1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers A Letter for Our Grandma



Dear Babushka,

Your grandchildren wrote this together (we know you would have loved that). We promise not to swear or mention any stories that involve tequila.



We are so sad to begin to say 'goodbye' to you, but we know you had a beautiful reunion with some of your most cherished people.



Thank you for teaching us about life and business. Thank you for guiding us in the most difficult of times. Most of all, thank you for loving us all so deeply that we will argue forever about who was your favorite.



Love always,

Your favorites - Matt, JD, Whitney, Kaitlyn, Sadie, and Zak



Marla Jean Goodwin Payne



Marla was born November 11, 1942 in Blackfoot, Idaho at the birthing center, now known as the Colonial Inn to Verl and Virginia Goodwin. She was the self-proclaimed apple of her dad's eye. Marla passed away on May 25, 2019 in Idaho Falls, following a series of health challenges.



Marla adored each of her siblings and the great bonds they developed during their childhood continued throughout their adult lives.



Marla met the love of her life in 1960 at Ted's Bar when she was a junior in high school. She and Parley Payne were married August 4, 1962. They loved, fought, and raised a family together for 53 years. Shanice was their first child, born in 1963. Followed by Sara in 1966, and Dan in 1973.



The Payne family cabin in Island Park was purchased in the 70's. There were many rounds of spoons played there, some involving blood being drawn (by Marla). The cabin was the location of many gatherings, and they enjoyed entertaining friends and family there. Everyone remembers the endless supply of soda, candy and in the Summer having to wait until it was 70 degrees to put on wet suits to get in the Reservoir.



Marla ran several successful businesses with her husband including Payne's IGA and The Backroom in Rockford, and later after she and Parley "retired" – they owned and operated OutBack Realty in Island Park. They cherished their time in Island Park and the many friends that became a second family there.



Her favorite job was being a mom to her three children, but that changed when she became a grandma. It was her favorite title. She invited everyone to call her "grandma".



It was not uncommon to see Marla laughing from her head to her toes. She also made others laugh frequently. Occasionally, when she would pop out her dentures, usually surprising an unsuspecting child.



She could often be very convicted and stubborn when she had made up her mind, but her stubbornness was countered by her incredible generosity. Marla enjoyed helping people in her communities.



When she wasn't found in Rockford or Island Park – she could be found in Mexico on her favorite trips with her family. Marla and Parley renewed their wedding vows there in 2007.



After they left Island Park, they moved to Idaho Falls and later to Lincoln Court Assisted Living. Shortly after they moved in Marla started calling meetings with the CEO. This probably wasn't typical, but for her - it was!



She was always looking for opportunities to improve the world around her. She left her mark on this world and with everyone she met. We will miss her deeply.



Marla was preceded in death by her parents, Verl & Virginia Goodwin, husband Parley Payne, daughter Shanice Hansen, sister Yolanda Gibson, Brother Jake (J.C.) Goodwin, daughter-in-law Amy Raymond, grandson-in-law Haizer Hoge, mother-in-law Mary "Tobe" Payne, sister-in-law Hazel Lieberman, brother-in-law Arnold Lieberman, brother-in-law Richard Payne, and brother-in-law Max Gibson.



She is survived by her daughter Sara (Jeff) Mathie, son Dan (Jenae) Payne, son-in-law Dee Hansen, brother Bob (Linda) Goodwin, her grandchildren, Matt (Ashlyn) Hansen, J.D. (Rene) Hansen, Zak (Brittany) Hansen, Whitney Grimmett, Kaitlyn Hoge, Sadie (Luke) Mickelsen, Josh (Candace) Hansen, and Michelle (Brad) Anderson, her great-grandchildren, Tyson Hoge, Austin Mickelsen, Maci Mickelsen, and Ryland Hansen, and numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.

She had countless adopted family members over the years, people who needed a family and didn't have one of their own or just friends that became family.



We want to thank the staff of Lincoln Court and OneSource Health for becoming her bonus family and taking such wonderful care of her. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.



Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot, Idaho. The service will begin at 2:00pm, and the family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service.



Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot, Idaho. The service will begin at 2:00pm, and the family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bingham County , 1271 Abbie Rd, Blackfoot, ID 83221. Published in The Morning News on May 30, 2019