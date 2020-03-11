|
Martin A. Duchscher, 75, of Blackfoot, passed away, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at his home.
Martin was born in Blackfoot, Idaho on February 29 (leap year baby) in 1944 at the Milmore Hotel to Alexander and Hannah Wurgler Duchscher.
Martin spent his childhood years in Basalt until his father bought 320 acres out west of Moreland; from then on it was a family run farm. Marty learned to work hard and save every penny. His fathers health failed so they had to sell the farm and Marty went to work at Basic American Foods where he was packaging lead mechanic for 44 years. After retiring, Marty decided to work part time at Eastern Idaho Car Auction at which he made many wonderful friends.
Marty married Debbie Morgan in 2000, after eight years of sharing life together.
Marty had many passions: golfing with his buddies during the week and once in a while winning his $3 back, taking his jet boat down Tilden with his son, his legendary camping trips with his two brothers, and recently being able to drive to town in his "vette" left to us by his brother-in-law, Glen.
He always said, Deb and I have a good life! Food in our tummys, roof over our head, and an easy chair that fits my behind!
Marty was the most knowledgeable man in politics, we learned to never start a debate with him, because you won't win! You could never tell Marty he couldn't fix something, he would be up until midnight proving you wrong. Along with being a very proud and private man, he earned everything he owns, and proudly so. He loved quietly but deeply.
Marty is survived by his wife, Debbie Duchscher; children, Martin (Wendy) Duchscher, Chris (Jaclyn) Furio, Cindie (Rob Keller) Saxton, Tiffany (Chris) Casias, and Kandie (Scott) Dederscheck; siblings, James (Freda Reynolds) Duchscher, Steve (Terry Carmichael) Duchscher, Theresa (Julian) Sanchez; his step-sister Tina DeGiulio; niece, Lori Morgan, whom he adored; brother and sister-in-law, Delynn (Lyla) Morgan; his best furry friend, Gizzie; and numerous grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Phillip Duchscher and sister, Evelyn Underwood.
We love you Marty for teaching us how to be better!
Per Marty's wishes, no services will be held at this time. A celebration of Marty's life will be held at a later date. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home.
Published in The Morning News on Mar. 28, 2020