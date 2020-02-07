|
Marvin Don Walton, 64, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at his home in Blackfoot.
Marv was born June 22, 1955 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Donald Clyde and Marva Lou Ellis Walton.
Born and raised in Blackfoot, Marv attended schools there and graduated from Blackfoot High School with the class of 1973.
He married Marketa Hammond and later divorced. On August 15, 2003, Marv married Margie Jo Davis Young at the Harley Park in Blackfoot.
Marv worked for Safeway for several years. He then started working at various fertilizer companies, blending and distributing fertilizer. He last worked for a good friend, Cal Percy.
He enjoyed the outdoors, especially 4-wheeling and camping and being with his family and friends.
Marv is survived by his wife, Jo of Blackfoot; his daughters, Adrian Esta of Idaho Falls and Celeste (Travis) Haddon of Blackfoot; his sister, Bonnie Mecham; niece, Bobette (Verdus) Ostberg; nephew, Brent (Angela) Mecham; four grandchildren, Sameria (Chase) Braswell, Journey Young, Dakota Haddon and Jaydon Haddon; and a great grandson, Coewyn Braswell.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-son, Curtis Young; and his sister Donna Rae McIver.
Friends are invited to bring your favorite pot luck dish and a memory of Marv and join the family for a Celebration of Life starting at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Colonial Inn in Blackfoot.
The family is under the care of the Hawker Funeral Home. Memories of Marv and condolences to his family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Feb. 5, 2020