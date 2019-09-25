|
Mary Davis Jones, 98, formerly of Blackfoot, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Gables of Shelley.
Mary was born September 17, 1921 in Shelley, Idaho to Cyrus and Maud Huffaker Davis.
She grew up and attended schools in Shelley. She graduated from Shelley High School where she was a cheerleader and member of the pep club. She was also the manager of girls athletic teams. Her best friends were Grace Jones Park and Grace Oler. They did everything together. They would sluff school and hitchhike to Blackfoot to meet Aunt Sadie Hooper for dinner at the Corner Cafe. She would drive them home after.
On February 1, 1941, Mary and Herbert Jones were married in Chubbuck, Idaho. They made their home in the Thomas area. Mary enjoyed helping Herb with their horses.
She was an active member of the Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church in Blackfoot. She enjoyed volunteering for Circle 4 Food. Her early interests included bowling, painting and playing Pinochle with the Taylors, Kirwins, Jones and Goodwins. Later in life she became an avid Bridge player. Mary volunteered for over 30 years as a hairdresser at Bingham Memorial Extensive Care. She enjoyed a friendship with her longtime confidant, Elaine Goodwin.
Mary is survived by her son, Vaughn Jones of Riverside and daughter Tanya Chamberlain of Thomas; brother Billy Davis of California; sisters Enid Nigro and Joy Jimenez, both of California; 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Herb, daughter Sheila Hart, brother Cyrus Jones and sister, Salome.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memories of Mary and condolences to her family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Sept. 25, 2019