Max Boyd Covington, 87, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Bingham Memorial Hospital Extended Care and Rehab of heart/kidney failure under the care of hospice. Max battled his failing health since 2012.
He was born April 8, 1932 in Blackfoot, Idaho, the son of Boyd and Marie Thomas Covington.
His family lived in the Thomas area. He attended Rockford Grade School 1st thru 8th grade, Thomas High School 9th and 10th and graduated from Snake River High School in 1950.
He was a good student, musically talented and participated in the sports that the schools offered. He went to Ricks College for 1 year.
He married Eddis Ellis in 1951. To that union, they welcomed six children, Melodee, Becky, Val, Joni, and twins Michael and David. The family was sealed in the Idaho Falls temple in 1965.
Max was known throughout the area for his tenor voice and participated in duets, quartets and choirs everywhere he lived.
Eddis died in 1991 and he found his old schoolmate friend and classmate since fifth grade through high school, Joy Sproul Seria. They married in April of 1992 in the Idaho Falls Temple.
They lived in Menan, then Burley and finally back to Blackfoot. Max was primarily working at the site for contractors and finally the last 20 years he worked for the government on a special project for the Army.
Joy and Max traveled to many places in the US, visiting sites and gathering family histories and genealogy.
They were temple patrons, doing work for families and in 2003 they were called to work in the Boise Temple as temple ordinance workers. This was followed by a call to serve in the Twin Falls Temple.
Max worked with the youth programs in the church and served as a member of the Ward Bishopric, High Priest Group Leader, Stake High Councilman and finally as a scout leader, receiving the Silver Beaver Adult Recognition Award in 2009.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eddis, parents, sons, Val and Michael Covington, brothers, Errol, Wayne and sister-in-law, Gay.
He is survived by his wife, Joy; children, Melodee (Randy) Tovey, Becky Covington, Joni (Lindy) Lindberg, David (Amy) Covington, and daughter in-law, Karla; four step-children, Vikki (Richard) Stockton Jeff (Iris) Seria, Gaye Amador and Lisa (Rick) Sexton; sister-in-law, Wanda Covington. Together Max and joy have a posterity of 32 grandchildren and 48 great grand children.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Blackfoot Stake Center on 1650 Highland Dr.
The family will meet on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. and for one hour prior to the service at the stake center.
Interment will be in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery.
Published in The Morning News on Aug. 19, 2019