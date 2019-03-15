Melba Ward, 94, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at The Gables in Blackfoot.

She was born December 3, 1924 in Pocatello, Idaho the daughter of Eliza Ann and Joseph Edward Southworth. She was the third child of five, Joseph Elwin, Jack William, Merlin Eugene and Betty Darlene.

Melba's elementary school years were spent in Emerson and Roosevelt Schools in Pocatello. then to Irving Jr. High, graduating from Pocatello High School. Through these years she was a top student.

When the children were young they all got small pox, even mom and dad, all seven of them at once. Melba had them the worst of all, she even had them in her mouth. But all came through it okay. Melba lost all her hair, but was rewarded well because it grew back in wavy.

After graduating, she went to work for Idaho Refining Co. doing bookkeeping and worked there until she was married to Leland (Lee) D. Ward on June 7, 1946 in the Idaho Falls Temple. During the war, she played drums in her Dad's All Girl Dance Band.

They owned a grocery store "Lee Ward's Market" in Pocatello for about 21 years. During this time, they became interest in quarter horses and raised, trained and bred lots of horses. She spent many hours doing the bookkeeping for the business.

Melba loved to crochet afghans for her children and grandchildren. She was always a friend to everyone and tried to help others in their quest for health, with her herbs, natural vitamins and minerals.

Melba has spent most of her life gathering genealogy on both sides of hers and Lee's family. She shared it with all who cared to call and ask her about it. She knew how and where to find it. Melba has always took pride in her family, she and Lee worked together and had taught their children to work hard. Most vacations were spent watching or running the horses wherever they went.

She is survived by five children, Sheldon Lee (Barbara), Johnny Kay (Vicki), Richard (Jolene), Spence (Vicki) and Marga'Lee (Dave) Wheeler; 25 grandchildren, 62 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lee, three brothers and one grandson, Colton.

The family would like to thank all those who have helped her thru the trials of her life the last few years especially Blackfoot Home Health and The Gables. She has been tough and never gave up. After she had a stroke and made it back to taking care of herself for a while. Thank you everyone for your love and support of her and her family.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Groveland LDS Chapel.

The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot, Idaho and for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Condolences and memories may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com Published in The Morning News on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary