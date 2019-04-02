Merlin Paul Smith Sr., 87, of Blackfoot, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at The Willows.



Merlin was born April 11, 1931 in Georgetown, Idaho to Paul McCarrey Smith and Virginia Bee Smith.



Merlin moved to Blackfoot when he was 2, and has lived his entire life here.



On May 20, 1953, Merlin married Shirley Jean Lemmon. Together, they adopted two children, Gina and Timothy. Shirley passed away in 1960 after battling complications from rheumatic fever. On September 21, 1964, he married Letha Dawn Dye. Letha had two children, Sandra and Dennis Bromley. In 1966, they had Merlin Smith Jr., and in 1971 Letha and twins passed away from pregnancy complications. On March 4, 2002, he married Signe Rutherford with whom Merlin was married to for 17 years up until his death. Merlin loved all of his children very much.



Merlin spent most of his life working as an entrepreneur. He enjoyed farming and working in his construction and metal recycling businesses. He enjoyed working alongside his son and grandson for many years. Merlin loved spending every Thursday with his brother at the auto auction.



Merlin enjoyed spending time with his family, country music, working, and gardening. After Merlin retired, he loved taking drives with his wife, Signe, to see how the jobs were coming and riding in the truck to Plymouth, UT with his son in the mornings.



Merlin is survived by his wife, Signe Rutherford of Blackfoot; children, Gina (John) Whitworth of Pocatello, Timothy Smith, Dennis (Olga) Bromley of Lehi, UT, Sandra Calixto of Firth, and Merlin (Jennifer) Smith Jr. of Blackfoot; brother, Lynn (Erlene) Smith of Rigby; sister, Virgie (Phil) Baldree of Blackfoot; 20 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his wives, Shirley and Letha; his parents; and sisters, Lanna Teeples and Wilma Nielson.



The family would like to thank all of the staff at The Willows and Encompass Health for their help in taking care of Merlin.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Moreland LDS Church. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service at the church.



Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Morning News on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary