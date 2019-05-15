Michael Angus Driscoll, 73, of Pingree, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 at The Blackfoot Gables due to Parkinson's disease.



Mike was born February 2, 1946 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Martin Adolph "Bus" Driscoll and Fay Wride Driscoll.



He was a lifetime resident of Pingree. He attended school in Pingree and Rockford and graduated from Snake River High School in 1964. He served a mission in the California Mission from 1966-1968.



On February 2, 1974, Mike married Joyce Dial.



His life work was his family and his farm. He was President of the Bingham County

Chapter of the Lava Rock and Koshia Preservation Society. He was very patriotic and always honored his country and flag. He enjoyed fast cars, vintage military aircraft, his pickup and McDonald's.



Mike was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He always enjoyed serving with the youth and being a faithful home teacher.



Mike is survived by his wife Joyce of Pingree; sons Buster Joe "B.J." (Tricia) Driscoll of Firth, Mac (Dawnette) Driscoll of Pingree, Curtis (Misty) Driscoll of Pingree and Dewey (Kelsie) Driscoll of Riverside; siblings Joan, Harriet, Wally, Barbara, and Jerry; and 16 grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Doug and Richard; and one grandson, Dawson.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Blackfoot West LDS Stake Center, 101 N. 900 W. with Bishop Ted Jensen of the Pingree 2nd Ward conducting. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. and again one hour prior to the service at the church.



Published in The Morning News on May 14, 2019