Home

POWERED BY

Services
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
For more information about
Michael Daley
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Daley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Daley


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Daley Obituary
After a lengthy battle with heart and lung disease, Michael Eldon Daley, age 65, passed on February 8, 2020, with his loving mother, Pauline, sister, Kathy, and dog Kia by his side in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Mike was born on September 18, 1954 to Virsel and Pauline (Sunderland) Daley, in Prineville, Oregon.

Mike was a tenderhearted, kind man who never met a child or dog he didn't like; and they loved him. To know Mike was to love him, as he had many lasting friendships. He attended elementary school in Syracuse, Utah, and upon moving to Grace, Idaho, he finished his education there. He moved to Blackfoot, Idaho, after the Teton Dam Breach and worked a variety of jobs. Jobs he loved were those where he could drive big trucks for local farmers or greet and protect the handicapped parking spots at the entry gate of the Southeast Idaho Fair. If you needed help, you called Mike and he would drop everything and come. Right up to the final days of his life, he worried about his family and friends and their sorrow in his leaving.

Mike had five wishes that were to be fulfilled upon his death, four of which are now completed. He did not want his loved ones to suffer through formal services, but preferred to have those who knew and loved him celebrate his life in the Spring when the weather was good and the fish were on. He was an avid fisherman and camper, with this dog as his companion, as well as friends. His wishes were to be cremated with some of his ashes left at his favorite fishing spots.

Mike is survived by his mother, Pauline Daley, who cared for him at their home in Moreland until he needed a skilled nursing facility in the Fall of last year. He is survived by his loving sister, Kathy Mitchell (Idaho Falls), who was his greatest fan and advocate. He was always her "little
buddy," and his sister, Becky Lee, who resides in Oregon. He had four nephews and four nieces that he adored, as well as a continuum of great nephews and nieces that were very special to him. He loved the relationships that he had with children and dogs; they brought him an abundance of joy and happiness.

His father, Virsel Daley Jr., and brother, Steven Virsel Daley (The Duck), preceded him in death. He will be buried in the Moreland Cemetery at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated (sent or given to either his mother or sister Kathy) for a headstone. Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot, Idaho can also accept donations on the behalf of Mike.
Published in The Morning News on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -