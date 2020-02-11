|
After a lengthy battle with heart and lung disease, Michael Eldon Daley, age 65, passed on February 8, 2020, with his loving mother, Pauline, sister, Kathy, and dog Kia by his side in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Mike was born on September 18, 1954 to Virsel and Pauline (Sunderland) Daley, in Prineville, Oregon.
Mike was a tenderhearted, kind man who never met a child or dog he didn't like; and they loved him. To know Mike was to love him, as he had many lasting friendships. He attended elementary school in Syracuse, Utah, and upon moving to Grace, Idaho, he finished his education there. He moved to Blackfoot, Idaho, after the Teton Dam Breach and worked a variety of jobs. Jobs he loved were those where he could drive big trucks for local farmers or greet and protect the handicapped parking spots at the entry gate of the Southeast Idaho Fair. If you needed help, you called Mike and he would drop everything and come. Right up to the final days of his life, he worried about his family and friends and their sorrow in his leaving.
Mike had five wishes that were to be fulfilled upon his death, four of which are now completed. He did not want his loved ones to suffer through formal services, but preferred to have those who knew and loved him celebrate his life in the Spring when the weather was good and the fish were on. He was an avid fisherman and camper, with this dog as his companion, as well as friends. His wishes were to be cremated with some of his ashes left at his favorite fishing spots.
Mike is survived by his mother, Pauline Daley, who cared for him at their home in Moreland until he needed a skilled nursing facility in the Fall of last year. He is survived by his loving sister, Kathy Mitchell (Idaho Falls), who was his greatest fan and advocate. He was always her "little
buddy," and his sister, Becky Lee, who resides in Oregon. He had four nephews and four nieces that he adored, as well as a continuum of great nephews and nieces that were very special to him. He loved the relationships that he had with children and dogs; they brought him an abundance of joy and happiness.
His father, Virsel Daley Jr., and brother, Steven Virsel Daley (The Duck), preceded him in death. He will be buried in the Moreland Cemetery at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated (sent or given to either his mother or sister Kathy) for a headstone. Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot, Idaho can also accept donations on the behalf of Mike.
Published in The Morning News on Feb. 11, 2020