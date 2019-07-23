Services HAWKER FUNERAL HOME 132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE Blackfoot , ID 83221-3277 (208) 785-1320 For more information about Michael Ferrin Celebration of Life 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM HAWKER FUNERAL HOME 132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE Blackfoot , ID 83221-3277 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Michael Ferrin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Michael Karl Ferrin

Michael Karl Ferrin
1940 - 2019

Michael Karl Ferrin, 79

Mike Ferrin ,79 of Blackfoot, passed away July 20, 2019 at the Bingham Memorial Nursing Home from cancer.



Mike was born June 25, 1940 in Logan Utah. He was the oldest of three sons born to Karl Johnson Ferrin and Lucile Murphy Ferrin. He spent his first years in Logan, Utah and Evanston, Wyoming.



The Ferrins moved to Blackfoot where his dad became the Principal at Blackfoot High School. Mike started first grade. He made many life time friends in Blackfoot and still sends Christmas cards to many of them. He met Dennis Hicks in high school and they have been able to rely on each other to this day. Mike wrestled, played center in football, was drum major for the marching band and excelled in debate. He and his partner went to the National Debate Tournament one year. Karl taught the boys how to fly fish and fishing became the love of his life. Mike became an accomplished fly fisherman and spent many days fishing many of the streams in Idaho and Montana.



Mike got a BA from Utah State University (his parents Alma Mater) and taught history for a brief time in Los Angeles and Salt Lake City. He returned to Blackfoot and went to work for Bingham Title and Trust now First American. He met and married Lynda Murray in 1969. The next year he went to Law School at the University of Idaho and graduated in 1973. He returned to Blackfoot to practice law with Dwain Stufflebeam and work in the title company. He became the local title company manager and also worked for the underwriter, becoming chief legal counsel for Idaho and Montana. He spent 43 years in the title business and retired in 2006.



Mike was interested in a lot of things. He loved birds and animals and spent lots of time taking pictures of them. He loved music and had an I Pod chock full of all kinds of songs and classical music. He liked landscaping and designed and helped build two fish ponds - any excuse to put his waders on. He was a good cook. He said that the best days of his life were when he was fishing alone, with friends or with Lynda along reading her book.



Mike is survived by Lynda, his brother Jim (Lois), sister in law Jan (Ernie), 4 nieces, 2 nephews and their children. Mike was cremated and the family will host a Celebration of his life by displaying his photographs from 5-7:00 p.m. on August 6, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave.



The family requests that no flowers be sent and please donate to .



Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com Published in The Morning News on July 24, 2019