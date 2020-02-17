|
|
Nancy Ann Phelps, 78, Blackfoot, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at her home in Blackfoot, Idaho. She was born October 3rd, 1941 to Marvin F. Olsen Sr. and Mercedes Cleda Olsen. She grew up and attended school in Pocatello. Nancy met her true love, Kent W. Phelps, through a penpal courtship through a military serviceman's newsletter and they were married on Aug. 3, 1957 in Pocatello, Idaho. They had been married 55 years when he preceded her in death on September 14, 2012. Nancy worked at several diners in Blackfoot before managing Howard's Arctic Circle for 35 years. In that time she became the most familiar face in the restaurant and became lifelong friends with many of the residents of Bingham County. She had the most beautiful singing voice and loved to listen to Elvis Presley. She was an amazing seamstress and loved to sew for family throughout the years. Her joy was painting ceramics and traveling to ceramic conventions. Her house was filled with hundreds of her creations. The house was a "winter wonderland" at Christmas and was even showcased several times by the local media. Every year during the holiday season she would open her house to those that had become accustomed to viewing the endless displays of handmade Christmas scenes and decorations. She loved unconditionally and gave compassionately to everyone around her.
Nancy is survived by her four children. Two sons, Douglas Phelps of Blackfoot, and Shawn Phelps of Pocatello; two daughters Vicki (Craig) Stephenson of Maryland Heights, Mo., and Cecile Lewis of Overland, Missouri; nine grandchildren, Mike, Sara, Kathryn, Andrea, William, Tyler, Brandon, Alyson, and Conrad; five great-grandchildren, Jarid, Scarlett, Stella, Lylah, and Isabel Xochitl.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband and parents, her siblings, Marvin F. Olsen Jr., Virgil B. Olsen and Shirley Jean Johnson; three grandchildren, Dana Marie, Paul Andrew, and Jason Butch Phelps.
So distant family and friends may attend, there will be a celebration of life memorial service held this spring. The date will be announced at a later time.
Published in The Morning News on Feb. 17, 2020