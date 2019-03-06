Home

Nathan Wright
Nathan Wright, 54, of Blackfoot, ID passed away at EIRMC on March 1, 2019. He attended schools in Maine, New Hampshire and Idaho. He graduated with a degree in mechanics from ISU. As a child, he loved taking apart and reassembling anything he could get his hands on. This led to a long and successful mechanical career at Cannon Builders in Blackfoot. He loved all animals and leaves behind his beloved cat Topaz. He is survived by his daughter, Ann Chadwick (James), eleven grandchildren, his mother Betty Wright and stepfather Dennis Hollenbeck, all of Idaho Falls. He was preceded in death by his sister, Melinda Wright Evans. A Celebration of Life will be held in Nathan's honor in the spring. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home of Idaho Falls.
Published in The Morning News on Mar. 5, 2019
