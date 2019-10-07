|
NaThel Thomas, 89, of Sterling, passed away, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at her home.
NaThel was born July 12, 1930 in Downey, Idaho to William E. Phillips and Alta Vivian Perkins. NaThel attended Downey High School.
On December 4, 1947 she married Dorris Thomas in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple.
They lived in Swan Lake before settling in Sterling for the last 70 years. During this time, they also lived in Ketchikan, Alaska for 12 years.
NaThel was a homemaker. She had many roles taking care of her home and family such as farmer, milker, and tractor driver.
NaThel was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in Young Women's, Relief Society, and in the Primary.
NaThel enjoyed working and doing her friends hair in Sterling and Springfield.
NaThel is survived by her husband, Dorris of Sterling; children, Ronald (June) Thomas of Bountiful, UT, Kirk (Pam) Thomas of Ketchikan, AK, Dalene Thomas of Sterling; Dale (Yvette) Thomas of Roosevelt, UT, and Barbara (Brett) Johnson of St. George, UT. She is also survived by her siblings, Blanche (Emery) McConell of Indianapolis, Jane (Rusty) Davis of Downey, Merlynn Anderson of Pocatello, Terry Phillips of Blackfoot and Drew Phillips of Wendell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Keith Phillips, Don Phillips, Dean Phillips, Max Phillips and Grant Phillips.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Lakeview LDS Ward. Family will meet with friends and relatives from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home and from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church.
Condolences may be shared at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Oct. 7, 2019