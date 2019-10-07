Home

POWERED BY

Services
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
For more information about
NaThel Thomas
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Lakeview LDS Ward.
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakeview LDS Ward
Resources
More Obituaries for NaThel Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NaThel Thomas


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NaThel Thomas Obituary
NaThel Thomas, 89, of Sterling, passed away, Thursday, October 3, 2019 at her home.

NaThel was born July 12, 1930 in Downey, Idaho to William E. Phillips and Alta Vivian Perkins. NaThel attended Downey High School.

On December 4, 1947 she married Dorris Thomas in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple.
They lived in Swan Lake before settling in Sterling for the last 70 years. During this time, they also lived in Ketchikan, Alaska for 12 years.

NaThel was a homemaker. She had many roles taking care of her home and family such as farmer, milker, and tractor driver.

NaThel was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in Young Women's, Relief Society, and in the Primary.

NaThel enjoyed working and doing her friends hair in Sterling and Springfield.

NaThel is survived by her husband, Dorris of Sterling; children, Ronald (June) Thomas of Bountiful, UT, Kirk (Pam) Thomas of Ketchikan, AK, Dalene Thomas of Sterling; Dale (Yvette) Thomas of Roosevelt, UT, and Barbara (Brett) Johnson of St. George, UT. She is also survived by her siblings, Blanche (Emery) McConell of Indianapolis, Jane (Rusty) Davis of Downey, Merlynn Anderson of Pocatello, Terry Phillips of Blackfoot and Drew Phillips of Wendell.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Keith Phillips, Don Phillips, Dean Phillips, Max Phillips and Grant Phillips.


A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the Lakeview LDS Ward. Family will meet with friends and relatives from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home and from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church.

Condolences may be shared at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NaThel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
Download Now