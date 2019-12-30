Home

HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
Ned Mickelsen
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
Ned Mickelsen


1921 - 2019
Ned Mickelsen Obituary
Ned Mickelsen, age 97, passed away on December 24th, 2019 at the Veteran's Home in Pocatello, Idaho.
Ned was born in Blackfoot, Idaho to Peter and Hannah (Hill) Mickelsen in 1921. He was the youngest of eight children. He is preceded in death by his five brothers and two sisters, Ray, Elmer, Leo, Lawrence, Lon, Laura, and Mary (Sorter) Mickelsen.
Ned spent most of his young life in Blackfoot as a rancher, until he was drafted into the Army where he proudly served his country. He fought on the front lines of Iwo Jima and witnessed the raising of the American flag. (famous war picture of WWII). Ned also took many pictures that captured history of the war and of the brave men and women that served. Ned received many service awards. After Ned was discharged from the service, he returned home to Blackfoot to farm. Ned was married for a short period, and during the course of the marriage had two children, Linda and Michael, which he predominantly raised by himself.
Ned will be lovingly remembered by his children, Linda Gonzalez and Michael Mickelsen and daughter-in-law Sharla Mickelsen. Ned will also be fondly remembered by his 5 grandchildren, Melissa, Heather, Dyrick, Jason, and Rachelle, and his 7 great grandchildren, Stettson, Michael, Cydee, Kage, SaKoma, Mya, and Bridget.
In 1969 Ned married Delma (Hansen) Bragg in Kellogg, Idaho. Ned and Delma built a beautiful home in Groveland which was Ned's pride and joy. Ned and Delma were always together. They enjoyed fishing, camping, and Sunday drives. Ned was preceded in death by his wife, Delma of 47 years in October of 2016. Ned had five step-children.
For many years, Ned worked as a meat cutter. He was a Union Rep. for Amalgamated Meat Cutters and then he went to work for the INEL where he retired. Ned was a member of the Elks for 48 years.
The family would like to give special recognition to the staff at the Pocatello Veteran's home, who cared for our father.
To the Heritage Hospice staff, THANK YOU! and as dad would say, YOU'RE AWESOME!!!!!!!

NED WAS KIND, HAD A CHARISMATIC PERSONALITY AND LOVED SPENDING TIME WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS

NED WILL BE MISSED BUT NEVER FORGOTTEN!!!!!!
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2019 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2019 at the funeral home and again for one hour prior to the service.
Memories of Ned and condolences to his family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Dec. 30, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -