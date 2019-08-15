|
Nelda Porter Evans Morgan, 73
Nelda Porter Evans Morgan, 73, of Blackfoot, passed away, Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
Nelda was born May 9, 1946 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Clarence Nile Porter and Esther Louise Saunders Porter. Nelda grew up in the Thomas area and moved to Blackfoot as a teenager. She graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1964.
Nelda was known to many as a secretary at Mountain View Middle School, where she worked for many years. She built friendships with many people in the community as she worked in this capacity.
In 1963, Nelda married Jeffery Evans. To this bond, five children were born, Mark, Travis, Pam, Lance, and Daniel. Jeff and Nelda later divorced. Nelda married Sheral Morgan in 1990. At this time, she moved to Shelley, Idaho where she built more friendships.
Nelda was a valiant member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and had a strong conviction of the Savior, Jesus Christ. Nelda was known for her kind heart, gentle forgiving spirit, and unconditional love.
Nelda enjoyed playing softball when she was younger. She also enjoyed camping, reading, crocheting, and supporting her children and grandchildren in all of their sports and activities. Nelda was always young at heart and enjoyed traveling, and spending time at her cabin that she helped build in Island Park.
Nelda is survived by her children, Travis (Sheila) Evans, Pam (Hal) Silzly, Lance (Tami) Evans, Daniel (Trisha) Evans; daughter-in-law, Christel (Mark, deceased) Evans; and brother, Delwyn Porter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sheral Morgan; son, Mark Evans; her parents; and five sisters, Zola Turpin, Doris Williams, Arlene Ogden, Velma Merrill, and Laree Hollingsworth.
The family would like to thank the doctors and medical providers who have cared for Nelda.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Blackfoot Stake Center, 1650 Highland Dr. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service at the stake center.
Condolences may be shared at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Aug. 14, 2019