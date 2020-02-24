|
Pamela "Pam" Christine Mecham Bedard
1971 – 2020
Born June 26, 1971 Pamela Mecham Bedard, 48, of Reno, Nevada, died
peacefully Tuesday, February 4th from complications related to
leukemia. A beloved and passionate mother, a treasured sister,
daughter, and friend, Pam was surrounded by a bounty of her loved
ones.
Pam was born in Oxnard, CA to Dennis and Peggy Mecham. One of nine
children, Pam grew up with her five sisters and three brothers. Pam
graduated from Blackfoot High School with the class of 1989. She
earned a Bachelor of Science in Ornamental Horticulture from Utah
State University where she attended from 1989 – 1994.
The greatest and most exquisite delight, pride, and passion of Pam's life
was her cherished 11-year-old daughter, Elizabeth.
Pam was an inspiration and a force to be reckoned with in the
landscaping world. Her enthusiastic commitment and vast horticultural
knowledge informed Pam's indefatigable work for City of Reno Parks
where she held the role of City Horticulturist. She was particularly
dedicated to the hanging petunia baskets that brighten downtown Reno
each spring and summer and the enchanting Rose Garden at Idlewild
Park. For 11 years, Pam was an integral member of the Nevada
Landscape Association's Board of Directors, a governing body wherein
she had a uniquely energizing and cohesive presence. Pam also served
on the board of the Reno Urban Forestry Commission and was a
member of the Reno Rose Society.
Pam lived a rich life that overflowed with radiant love, acceptance, and
passion. She found particularly precious - the beach, all water, kayaking,
camping, travel, music, and laughter. She enjoyed the textures and grit
of life with pure contagious joy. She loved to have her toes in the sand
literally and metaphorically. Pam knew what she loved and showed us
how to enjoy all of it.
Her singularly striking, beautiful smile was an energized gift to all who
received it, and if you spent any time with her you did receive it. Pam
was an ardent champion and cheerleader for anyone fortuitous enough
to cross her path; her love and encouragement were endless.
Like the vast and varied gardens Pam designed, implemented, and
nurtured to states of lushness, Pam invested and inspired at least equal
passion, energy, and devotion in her large and thriving social
communities. One of her powerful legacies is the effusive web of loving,
grateful people who remain deeply interconnected, despite relocations
and their span across miles and time, thanks to Pam and her tireless
efforts to pull and hold people together.
Pam fostered her immeasurable social life and friendships with fierce
generosity. She gathered and hosted a panorama of people at her pool
parties, soap-making parties, wreath-making parties, egg roll parties,
pumpkin carving parties, and in her group motorcycle rides.
Pam was a proud honorary member of the Reno Blue Knights – Nevada
II Motorcycle Club – a group whose tagline reads: "Among Blue Knight
members, there are no strangers, only friends you haven't met." A
sentiment Pam embodied in all facets of her life.
Pam touched the lives of myriad lucky people, some directly - like her
co-workers, her long-time friends and her new ones, and her family, and
indirectly – those who enjoyed and still enjoy her parks and flowers and
find some beauty, happiness, and comfort in the gardens she tended.
Pam is survived by her daughter Elizabeth of Reno, NV; her parents
Dennis and Peggy Mecham of Blackfoot, ID; her sisters: Angela (Mike)
Iacobazzi of Sandy, UT, Debra Mecham of Great Falls, MT, Elizabeth
(Anthony) Frederick of Blackfoot, ID, Marietta (Kyle) Herrin of Deer
Lodge, MT and Amanda (Jared) Bevan of Tetonia, ID; her brothers:
Evan (Audrey) Mecham of Blackfoot, ID, Joseph (Donna) Mecham of
Blackfoot, ID, and John (Cathryne) Mecham of Idaho Falls, ID; 25
adoring nieces and nephews and one great-nephew; her best and closest
friend of 30 years – Michelle Gilmore; and her grateful sphere of
kindred, devoted friends.
Pam became a staunch advocate of blood donation as she received many
transfusions herself over the past year. Last year's inaugural Pam
Bedard Blood Drive with Vitalent yielded 63 units of blood – enough to
save 153 lives.
Memorial services will be held on February 29, 2020 at the Blackfoot
15th Ward LDS Building located at 520 North Shilling Ave., Blackfoot,
Idaho 83221. Visitation with family will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a
memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m.
