Home

POWERED BY

Services
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
For more information about
Patricia Williams
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Thomas, Idaho
100 South 1050 West
Blackfoot, ID
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Thomas, Idaho
100 South 1050 West
Blackfoot, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Williams


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Williams Obituary
Patricia Stephenson Williams, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend peacefully departed this life on Friday, November 1, 2019, in Boise, Idaho, and heaven embraced a beautiful and witty angel.

Pat was born January 5, 1932, in Preston, Idaho, the fourth of eight children to Loran Kye and Dorthea Virginia Stephenson. She spent most of her youth in Wendell, Idaho, where she loved riding horses and working the fields with her dad.

As Pat got older, she participated in many high school activities, developed her keen sense of humor, and piqued the interest of her high school homeroom teacher, Keith Williams. They wed in Wendell on June 16, 1950. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on December 20, 1961.

They spent many years in Blackfoot, Idaho, but eventually settled in Thomas, Idaho, where Keith taught and coached at Snake River High School.

Pat and Keith had nine biological children, but Pat's incredibly accepting and loving nature earned her the title of "mother" to three additional "children." She also worked outside of the home as a school bus driver, junior high librarian, and Avon lady. She was a master gardener, canning expert, and culinary genius. Many were blessed by her delicious jams, homemade dill pickles, and freshly-baked rolls.

Pat had a beautiful alto voice and her signature solo, always shared at family reunions, was "Fried Ham," sung in many different versions.

Pat liked tole painting, sewing, quilting, crossword puzzles, solitaire, and The Game Show Network. She served in a number of callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but her favorite was stake young women camp director. She also enjoyed serving in the Blackfoot-area Spanish Branch.

Pat adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren, who affectionately referred to her as "Grandma Great." She always made time to send hand-written birthday cards and carefully selected Christmas ornament gifts each holiday season.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband and parents, daughter Stephany, granddaughter Camille Patterson, sister Opal Jean and brother-in-law Keith Strickland, brother Lynn, and sisters-in-law Joyce Marie and Mary. She is survived by eight biological children: Morgan (Sharon, Kuna, Idaho), Steve (Nilda, Las Vegas, Nevada), Zane (Diane, Auburn, Washington), Kendall (Julene, Blackfoot, Idaho), Patti (Burley, Idaho), Robyn Waddell (Craig, Boise, Idaho), Tim (Nancy, Astoria, Oregon), and Shawn (Margarita, Yuma, Arizona), and one son-in-law David Walker (Stephany, Boise, Idaho). She is also survived by three adopted children, Eber Carranza (Salt Lake City, Utah), Roy Montclair (Charla, Riverton, Utah), and Yolanda Marino (Miguel, Salt Lake City, Utah), along with 37 grandchildren, 65 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.

A viewing will take place on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 South Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. There will be another viewing on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Thomas, Idaho,100 South 1050 West, Blackfoot, immediately followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Morning News on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -