|
|
|
|
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Thomas, Idaho
|
Viewing
View Map
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Thomas, Idaho
|
Patricia Williams
1932 - 2019
|
|
|
Patricia Stephenson Williams, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend peacefully departed this life on Friday, November 1, 2019, in Boise, Idaho, and heaven embraced a beautiful and witty angel.
Pat was born January 5, 1932, in Preston, Idaho, the fourth of eight children to Loran Kye and Dorthea Virginia Stephenson. She spent most of her youth in Wendell, Idaho, where she loved riding horses and working the fields with her dad.
As Pat got older, she participated in many high school activities, developed her keen sense of humor, and piqued the interest of her high school homeroom teacher, Keith Williams. They wed in Wendell on June 16, 1950. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on December 20, 1961.
They spent many years in Blackfoot, Idaho, but eventually settled in Thomas, Idaho, where Keith taught and coached at Snake River High School.
Pat and Keith had nine biological children, but Pat's incredibly accepting and loving nature earned her the title of "mother" to three additional "children." She also worked outside of the home as a school bus driver, junior high librarian, and Avon lady. She was a master gardener, canning expert, and culinary genius. Many were blessed by her delicious jams, homemade dill pickles, and freshly-baked rolls.
Pat had a beautiful alto voice and her signature solo, always shared at family reunions, was "Fried Ham," sung in many different versions.
Pat liked tole painting, sewing, quilting, crossword puzzles, solitaire, and The Game Show Network. She served in a number of callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but her favorite was stake young women camp director. She also enjoyed serving in the Blackfoot-area Spanish Branch.
Pat adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren, who affectionately referred to her as "Grandma Great." She always made time to send hand-written birthday cards and carefully selected Christmas ornament gifts each holiday season.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband and parents, daughter Stephany, granddaughter Camille Patterson, sister Opal Jean and brother-in-law Keith Strickland, brother Lynn, and sisters-in-law Joyce Marie and Mary. She is survived by eight biological children: Morgan (Sharon, Kuna, Idaho), Steve (Nilda, Las Vegas, Nevada), Zane (Diane, Auburn, Washington), Kendall (Julene, Blackfoot, Idaho), Patti (Burley, Idaho), Robyn Waddell (Craig, Boise, Idaho), Tim (Nancy, Astoria, Oregon), and Shawn (Margarita, Yuma, Arizona), and one son-in-law David Walker (Stephany, Boise, Idaho). She is also survived by three adopted children, Eber Carranza (Salt Lake City, Utah), Roy Montclair (Charla, Riverton, Utah), and Yolanda Marino (Miguel, Salt Lake City, Utah), along with 37 grandchildren, 65 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.
A viewing will take place on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 South Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. There will be another viewing on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Thomas, Idaho,100 South 1050 West, Blackfoot, immediately followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Morning News on Nov. 12, 2019