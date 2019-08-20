|
|
Paul Anthony Amrein, 75
Paul Anthony Amrein, 75, of Blackfoot, Idaho, peacefully passed away at home on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. He was surrounded by loved ones.
Paul Anthony was born at Alta Bates hospital in Berkeley, California, on November 6, 1943, the oldest son of Louis R Amrein and Josephine Leola Harmon Amrein. Louis purchased TAM's Bookstore on West Jefferson Boulevard in Los Angeles across the street from the University of Southern California, and the family moved to LA. The bookstore served the students of USC.
Paul attended 1st and 2nd grade at Woodcrest Elementary in 1949-50. St Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic School was opened in 1951, and Paul was enrolled. Opening day was September 14, 1951. Paul attended St Frances Cabrini through the 8th grade, and his freshman year at Junipero Serra High School in Los Angeles.
In the late 50s, his parents bought a ranch in Bondurant, Wyoming, and the family relocated. Paul attended Big Piney High his sophomore year, his junior year he took correspondence courses and he attended Jackson/Wilson High his senior year. He graduated from Jackson/Wilson High School in Jackson Hole, Wyoming in May 1961.
Paul enrolled in the University of Wyoming college of Agriculture, and worked in the dairy plant and on the university dairy farm. While at the university he met his angel, Lois Arnold. They married in September 1964.
Paul and Lois returned to Bondurant where he worked on the family ranch, and also as a hunting and fishing guide for his friend Roy Fisk. Roy and Carolyn remain beloved friends of Paul, and the Amrein family. A.J. was born in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, during this time.
Paul and family then moved to the Riverton area where Paul worked on a dairy farm. During this time, Nate and Josh were born in Riverton, Wyoming. Paul then received an offer to become a commodity futures broker and relocated the family to Billings, Montana.
In Billings, Paul's only daughter, Tammee, was born. In 1973, Paul purchased and ran the Western Cereal Company and made Cream of the West hot breakfast cereal. During this time he owned two other businesses, Picnic horseradish and Mr Golkowski Sunflower Confections.
After selling the cereal plant in the early 80s, Paul dabbled in horse racing. He also was the secretary of the Western States ApHC Stallion Service Auction. It was during this time that Paul became good friends with Jerry Smith which brought the family to Idaho in 1982. Once in Blackfoot, Jerry introduced Paul and family to Richard Neeves of Neeves Printing, who helped in printing the stallion sale catalog. The Smith and Neeves families remain dear family friends.
Paul later started raising sweet corn on the farm on Rose Road, which he was very good at. He was well known for the flavor of his sweet corn. Paul had a logging business cutting rough lumber, and delivered a lot of firewood throughout the area. Paul also raised black Angus cattle, and was passionate about cattle genetics. Paul enjoyed growing vegetables, watching the stock market, watching western movies, watching sports on TV, and reading.
In the 1990's, Paul made his first trip to Alaska and fell in love. He bought some property in Alaska, and spent many of his summers there until his health declined and he could no longer go. Paul loved to travel the Alaska highway and his final wishes were for his ashes to be spread in Snug Harbor, Alaska.
Paul is survived by his sons; Anthony James, Nate (Eva), and Josh (Kami) all of Blackfoot; his daughter Tammee (Tim) of Meridian; and ex-wife Lois of Blackfoot. Grandchildren Zane (Chelsea), Jake (Dani), Austin (Alexis), Colton, Bridger, Dylan, and Bailey; and great grandchildren Avery, Harper, and Derek.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Terry.
The family extends heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Blackfoot Hospice; especially Jennifer, Pat, Joe, and Danielle.
The family is under the care of the Hawker Funeral Home. Please join for a gathering of family and friends at the Blackfoot Elks Lodge at 123 N Ash St on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 5:00pm.
Memories of Paul and condolences to his family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Aug. 19, 2019