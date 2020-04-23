|
|
Paula Dawn Gifford Christensen, 51, of Blackfoot, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Bingham Memorial Skilled Nursing Center.
Paula was born July 30, 1968 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Gailen R. and Susan Greaves Gifford.
Paula grew up in Blackfoot with her mother Susan, stepfather Ismael, and sister Angeleena. Paula attended school there, graduating with honors from Blackfoot High School in 1986.
She married Allen Shane Christensen in Blackfoot. Two adorable boys Skyler and Chanler, were born to this union. They later divorced.
Paula enjoyed working. She worked at Archibald Insurance, Kings, Taco Time, Simpson Dental, sold Tupperware, she volunteered at the Eastern Idaho State Fair and ran her self-owned daycare in her home. She also worked at the family business Copacabana, then ultimately at the City of Blackfoot.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served in various callings. She had a big heart and enjoyed caring for others and being a true friend to many.
Her cute childhood nickname given to her by her father (Gailen) was Pollywog. As a child she loved playing baseball with her uncles and aunts. She played clarinet in the school band and joined numerous clubs. She loved to be social and attend all school functions with her friends. She enjoyed crocheting baby blankets and quilting, scrapbooking, making cards, and going to church dances. She loved going camping and boating, but her favorite places were going to the ocean and Disneyland. She enjoyed canning and cooking. She loved all animals, especially dogs. She enjoyed attending concerts with her sister Angeleena and watching her nieces Alazha & Chacee. She loved her two sons unconditionally and worked hard to give them as much as she possible could. Paula's absolute favorite thing to do was spending time with her two beautiful grandchildren and relating all the funny stories about them to family and friends.
Paula is survived by her children, Skyler (Rebecca) Christensen and Chanler Christensen, both of Blackfoot; her father Gailen (Sandra) Gifford of Idaho Falls; grandmother Ruby Faulkner Robbins; stepfather Ismael Bencomo of Blackfoot; siblings Angeleena (Jody) Pitchford of Blackfoot, Cynthia (Orlan) White of Idaho Falls, Heather Dawn Gifford Smith of Idaho Falls and Gailen Russell "Rusty" (Marci) Gifford of Idaho Falls; step-siblings Rafael Bencomo, Jorge Bencomo, Isabel Bencomo and Clemencia Bencomo; many nieces and nephews including Alazha Bencomo, Chacee Harmon, Kameron White, Preston Smith, Heather Smith, Gailen Smith, Nathan Smith, Alexander Smith, Bruce McElroy Gifford, many aunts, uncles and cousins and most importantly her two grandchildren, Lucian and Scout Christensen.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Susan Bencomo. and her grandparents George and Virginia Hanselman Greaves and John and Ella Russell Gifford, Edward Everette Robbins and a nephew Jared White and a cousin Shannon Greaves Jensen.
Private family graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Grove City Cemetery. Those who would be interested in viewing her funeral can log on at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com and then push "Live Broadcast"
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
Those who would like, can make donations to the Hawker Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
We would also like to thank Gem Village staff and friends for making Paula's time there so wonderful.
Published in The Morning News on Apr. 22, 2020