1931 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Pedro Peña Ramirez, 88, loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Friday May 24, 2019 at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah surrounded by his children.



He was born May 10, 1931 in Brownsville, Texas the son of Trinidad and Martina Peña Ramirez.



On August 29, 1945 he married Lucia Garza in Indiana and in 1954 they came to Blackfoot, Idaho where they made their home and raised their children. Lucia preceded him in death on June 1, 2002.



He was a member of the Catholic Church and loved helping in any capacity that he could there. He also belonged to the Christian Crusaders Crucio.



Throughout his life Pedro worked for Alan Larsen Farms, M & M Farms, Liberty Gold, and most recently Century Ag Inc. He never quit working and received his last pay check this past March. He loved his association with all those he worked with.



He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and being with his family and friends, but most of all he enjoyed being at his little ranch with his dog Jody and cow Mary Lou.



He is survived by his children, Amadeo (Norma) Ramirez of Chubbuck, Juanita Longoria of Blackfoot, Olga Ramirez of Boise, and Dalia Ramirez of Blackfoot; twenty five grandchildren, sixty four great grandchildren and seventeen great-great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his wife Lucia; daughter, Udilia, sons, Pedro "Peron" Ramirez Jr., Dionisio Ramirez, and son-in-law Jose Longoria; brothers, Adolfo "Rudy", Ignacio, and Ezekiel Ramirez; sisters, Maria Donez and Refugia.



A Rosary will be held at 6:00pm Friday, May 31, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. The family will meet with family and friends 7-9 p.m. following the Rosary. A funeral mass will be held 3:00pm Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the Grove City Cemetery.



Published in The Morning News on June 1, 2019