Relda Thompson Gerdes, 89, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Bingham Memorial Skilled Nursing Facility. She was born May 25, 1930 in Clarkston, Utah to Ervin James and Letha Jorgensen Thompson. She moved to Idaho when she was 5 years old. She went to school in the upper Presto and Basalt areas and graduated from Firth High School. She helped her father in farming including potatoes, beets, hay, watering animals and watering crops besides milking cows. She didn't know all these experiences would help her later in life. She worked in the Firth Café while attending high school. She helped her mom in household chores, like canning, laundry, ironing, cooking, making bread, doing dishes, and planting the garden. She also learned to sew from her mother. All these experiences would help her to become a wonderful wife, homemaker and mother. She met Everett Gerdes while in her junior year of High School. She was on a date with another guy and "Gerdie" was the driver of the car they were in. They started dating, got engaged and on January 7, 1948 were married in the Idaho Falls Temple. They farmed in the Wapello area raising hay, wheat, potatoes, pinto beans, one year of peanuts, dairy cows, pigs and chickens. They raised eight children who learned to work hard and were taught by their parents. Relda helped on the farm in all areas where she was needed besides running the house with the cooking and cleaning.
When Everett passed away on October 19, 1976, Relda sold the farm and decided to go back to school and get her nurses degree. She attended Eastern Idaho Vo-Tech School in Idaho Falls completing her Licensed Practical Nursing Program. She worked 18 years at Bingham Memorial Hosptial. When she retired she was able to work as a caretaker to her mother-in-law, grandchildren and several other people in the area. She liked hobbies such as quilting and painting rocks and she loved giving things to those who needed them. She will be remembered for her candy making of fudge and divinity for many years during the Eastern Idaho State Fair.
Relda was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings throughout her life. She loved girls camp and the outdoors. She worked with Everett as dance directors and the stake young married, taught Primary and youth classes, and worked in speech.
Relda is survived by her children Ivan Everett (Pam) Gerdes of Sugar City, Kathryn (Jim) Raley of Blackfoot, Jerril Ray (Annette) Gerdes of Blackfoot, Charlott (Larry) Kunz of Victor, Rusty Lee (Becky) Gerdes of Idaho Falls, Brent Kay (Holly) Gerdes of Blackfoot, Josalin Gerdes (Robert Krumenacker) of Blackfoot, Murrell and Gayle Byington of Rigby; her sisters EvaJean Bates of Idaho Falls, and LaRee (Lynn) Clark of Kayesville, UT, and brother, Melvin (Lois) Thompson of Idaho Falls. She was blessed with 30 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Everett, son Daniel, daughter Mardene Byington, parents Ervin and Letha Thompson and brother-in-law Neal Bates.
Private family graveside services will be held Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 2:00. Interment will be in the Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Apr. 18, 2020