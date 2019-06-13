Services HAWKER FUNERAL HOME 132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE Blackfoot , ID 83221-3277 (208) 785-1320 For more information about Richard Merrill Resources More Obituaries for Richard Merrill Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard Merrill

Richard S. Merrill, 91, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at Bingham Memorial Hospital.



Richard was born August 24, 1927 in Clifton, Idaho to Ralph Douglas and Lucile Stoddard Merrill.



Richard grew up and attended school in Clifton until 4th grade. The family moved to Moreland, where he completed his education. He was inducted into the Army at the conclusion of World War II and served at Fort Lewis, Washington.



On October 20, 1950, Richard married Shirley Sandberg in Blackfoot. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on June 14, 1969. During their marriage, they lived in Moreland Idaho, Buffalo, Superior, Sheridan and Hobson Montana.



After being married, he had a dairy and farmed for 22 years in Moreland. He owned a small grocery store in Hobson MT for about 8 years. He learned to make saddles, drove mail truck and school bus and was a hunting guide.



Richard was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the bishopric in Superior Montana. In his free time, he enjoyed making saddles, chaps and other leatherwork.



Richard is survived by his wife, Shirley, of 68 years; his children, Cassandra (David) Quarnberg of Okemos Michigan, Kellee Ann Shreve of Blackfoot, Kevin John (Linda) Merrill of Kennewick WA, Richard Cory (Clarajean) Merrill of Buffalo MT, Quill Sandberg (Neiasi) Merrill of Eudora KS and Grace Camille Merrill of Eugene OR; siblings, Lloyd Roscoe (Marge) Merrill, Pauline (Dean) Hill, Parry Merrill and Calvin (Susan) Merrill; sister-in-law Dorothy Merrill; 22 grandchildren and 49 great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, William Douglas Merrill, Ralph Owen Merrill, Windsor Cliff Merrill, Orrin Aquilla Merrill, Osmond Jed Merrill, Clifford Gibbs Merrill, Dona Lue Harris, and Warren Israel Merrill.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the funeral home and again for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Moreland Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest donations be made to the Blackfoot American Legion. Memories of Richard and condolences to the family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Morning News on June 13, 2019