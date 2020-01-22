|
Rick K. Miller, 65, of passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at his home in Blackfoot, with his family at his side.
He was born on July 9, 1954 to Kebler and Evon Miller in Blackfoot, Idaho, where he spent his life. He went to school at Elmwood Elementary, Blackfoot Junior High and Blackfoot High School, where he graduated in 1972. While in high school he worked for Powell's Body Shop. In December of 1972, he began working for Bingham Co-op, where he remained employed until his death.
He met his future wife, Rose in 1978. They married on November 12, 1981. They had three children, two sons and a daughter. He and Rose later divorced in 1987, but eventually found their way back to each other and remarried on May 30, 2018. They were happily married until his passing.
He enjoyed hunting for a while, golfing, crafting various items and most of all fishing. He went on a vacation with a few of his friends to Alaska, and has many wonderful pictures of that time. He also enjoyed going to the casino to try his luck; sometimes winning and sometimes not.
Rick loved his family and doing many fun things with them. Rick was generous to a fault. He would help anyone who needed help, and didn't expect anything in return for that help either. He paid for dinner many times in restaurants for those in the military and many other people, just because.
Rick had many friends, young and old, and was loved by all who knew him. He had a great sense of humor and a laugh that would tickle your heart. He was a good man, son, husband, father, brother and friend.
Rick is survived by his wife, Rose Marie Miller; sons, John (Vanessa) Ditto and Raleigh D. (Whitley Neitzel) Miller; daughter Tara Nicole (J.C.) Trejo; grandchildren, Amy, Anjelic, Tavian, Bentleigh, Stiles, Sophia and Kehlani. He also has a brother, Steve (Rhonda) Miller and a sister, Pamela S. Miller.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kebler and Evon Miller and a beautiful little granddaughter, Melia Tran.
In accordance with Rick's wishes, cremation was held under the direction of the Hawker Funeral Home, and no formal services will be held. A celebration of life will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot.
Memories of Rick and condolences to his family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com, or by mail to 241 E. Alice Street, Blackfoot Idaho 83221.
We would also like to thank Bingham Co-op (CHS), University of Utah Health, Bingham Memorial Hospital and Hands of Hope for all their help.
Published in The Morning News on Jan. 22, 2020