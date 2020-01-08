|
Robert J Bingham, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 in Highland, Utah. He was born on February 17, 1932 in Groveland (Blackfoot), Idaho to Wintle A. and Lavell Jones Bingham. Robert served his country in the U.S. Navy, graduated with a Bachelor's Degree at Utah State University, and earned a PhD in Biochemistry and Food Science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He married Marian Lynetta Kunz whom he met in Honolulu, Hawaii. They were married on June 26, 1959 in the Logan, Utah Temple.
Bob was a professor in the Food Science Department at North Carolina State University. He next accepted the position of Head of Agri-Products Research at Beatrice Foods in Chicago, Illinois. In 1970, he joined the Williams Companies, creating and introducing Weight Watchers dairy products nationwide. Together Bob and Lynetta established Bil-Jac Pet Foods of Oklahoma in 1976.
Bob was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in which he served tirelessly all his life including as a missionary in Ontario, Canada and as Bishop and First Counselor of the Stake Presidency in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He served with his wife, Lynetta, as Area Welfare Agent for both North America East and North America Southeast Areas based in Atlanta, Georgia from 2000-2002. In this assignment they were involved in humanitarian aid in the United States and the Caribbean.
Bob enjoyed sharing ideas about architecture, landscaping, gardening, and culinary projects and was always available to assist. He gave his time freely to help mentor those in need and is warmly remembered for his love and service. He loved supporting his grandchildren in all their activities including academics, sports, music, and dance.
He is survived by his children; Lynn and Terry Bingham of Easton, PA; LuAnne and Scott Banks of Columbus, OH; Allen and Corina Bingham of Wadsworth, OH; Scott and Robyn Bingham of Nazareth, PA; Amy and Scott Jensen of Highland, UT; 20 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and sisters Beverly Truman, Chlodene Bingham, and Carolyn Bingham of Blackfoot, ID. He was preceded in death by wife Marian Lynetta Kunz, daughter Lisa Kae Bingham, parents Wintle A. and Lavell Jones Bingham.
Funeral services for Bob will be held Friday, January 10 at 10:00 a.m. in the Cedar Hills 10th LDS Ward Chapel, 9737 North Chesterfield Drive, (4600 West) Cedar Hills, Utah. Family and friends may call Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Warenski Funeral Home, 1776 North 900 East, American Fork, Utah and an additional viewing at the church on Friday from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. prior to services. Interment will take place at the Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.warenski.com
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Humanitarian Aid Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the following link:
https://ldsp-pay.ldschurch.org/donations/church/humanitarian-services/humanitarian-aid-fund?cde2=475
Published in The Morning News on Jan. 7, 2020