Robert L. Dugan, 85, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Bingham Memorial Hospital.

He was born May 24, 1933 in Sebastian, Arkansas the son of John Wallace Dugan and Julie Gertrude Clark Dugan.

He attended grade school through high school in Arkansas. Later he moved to Richmond, California where he met Dorothy Mae Moore. After two dates, they were married on December 15, 1951. She preceded him in death on September 3, 2010.

He was active in the Cowboy Church congregation and choir. Music and singing was a favorite and could always be heard in their home.

Robert and wife Dorothy volunteered their time at Stalker Elementary School and he was known as "Grandpa" to many students. He was a member of the Elks Lodge for many years and had been a Past Exalted Ruler. He instilled a commitment to charity in all his children and grandchildren. Additionally, he and Dorothy donated a tree to the Blackfoot Tree Fantasy every year for the past 39 years and this coming Christmas, the family will donate one in his honor.

He served in the Air Force for over 25 years as both a pilot and aircraft mechanic. He served in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars before he retired as a Master Sergeant. Following his military service, he worked as a truck driver. This job was fulfilling because he loved to travel and on many occasions his wife Dorothy accompanied him.

Robert enjoyed fishing, hunting, reading Louis L' amour books, woodworking and leatherwork and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his daughters, Dyana (Bill) Delaney of Blackfoot, Mary Dugan (Charles Hall) of Bonita Springs, Florida and Sandra Lowrey (Larry Jones) of Blackfoot; 6 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Dorothy, his parents and siblings.

A memorial service will be held 12:00 Noon Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot, Idaho

The family will meet with friends from 11:00 -12:00 Noon at the funeral home.

