Robert Siebers, 77, of Blackfoot, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Bingham Memorial Extended Care.



Bob was born May 24, 1941 in Tooele, Utah to Lawrence Henry Bernard Siebers and Johanna Heggie Smith Siebers.



He grew up in Tooele where he graduated high school. He continued his education at Utah State University, where he earned his Bachelor's degree in Political Science with a minor in History.



On December 29, 1964, Bob married Carol Christensen in the Logan LDS Temple.



Bob worked in retail most of his adult life. He worked for Block's Clothing in Ogden and Logan Utah, and also in Arco and Soda Springs Idaho. He was the manager in Blackfoot and on a management team in Pocatello for Deseret Industries from 1979 to 2003. He also worked for Kesler's Grocery and at the auto auction in Blackfoot.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was the Blackfoot East Stake historian for over 10 years. He had served a mission for the church in the New England States Mission in his youth. He was also a member of the Sons of the Utah Pioneers. He served his community tirelessly to help pass numerous levies and bonds in the Blackfoot School District. He served in various positions in the Boy Scouts of America. He was a certified soccer coach in both AYSO and BYSA and provided leadership for the youth in the community throughout his life.



He enjoyed coaching youth soccer and had a great passion for history.



Bob is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carol; his children, Chris (Valerie) Siebers of Rock Springs WY, Tony (Monika) Siebers of North Salt Lake City UT; Nicole Siebers of Boise, Andrea (Jon) Johnson of Idaho Falls, and Jess Siebers of Blackfoot; brother, Lawrence (Ruth) Siebers of Murray, UT; sister, JoAnn (John) Rice of Cincinnati OH; and 13 grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter Heidi Kay, and one grandson Dustin Robert Johnson.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Blackfoot 6th Ward LDS Church on Teton. The family will meet with friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Hawker Funeral Home and again from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Grove City Cemetery.



Published in The Morning News on Apr. 1, 2019