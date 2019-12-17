Home

Cremation Society of Idaho
5541 West Overland Road
Boise, ID 83705
(208) 322-3590
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Waters Edge Event Center
287 E Shore Dr
Eagle, ID
Interment
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
the Veterans Cemetery
10100 N Horseshoe Bend Rd
Boise, ID
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sockeye Brewery
12542 W Fairview Ave
Boise, ID
Robert Spanbauer


1943 - 2019
Robert Spanbauer Obituary
It is with great sadness that we must report the passing of Robert (Bob) Spanbauer. Bob made a courageous fight against Parkinson's Disease, but PD won. He was born in Pocatello, ID to George and Mary Spanbauer on November 26, 1943, and was raised in Blackfoot, ID. He attended St Margaret's Catholic School and Blackfoot High School. Bob graduated from the University of Idaho and then served in the US Army. He served in Germany and Vietnam. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his service in Vietnam. After his active duty service, Bob was a member of the Idaho National Guard. Bob married the love of his life, Eileen on August 10, 1966. They had 53 years of fun and laughter, the usual ups and downs and more love than can ever be measured. It was a great ride. Besides his family and friends Bob loved baseball, golf and traveling and two of the most beautiful people in the world, his granddaughters Sophie and Zoe. Bob is survived by his wife and their two sons Steve (Tami) and Tim (Connie), and two granddaughters, Sophie and Zoe, all of the Boise area, and two brothers, Paul (Karen) of Gresham, Oregon, and George of Ackley, Iowa. He will be sorely missed by us all. A memorial service will be held at Waters Edge Event Center, 287 E Shore Dr, Eagle, ID, on December 20 at 10:00am. Interment will be at the Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N Horseshoe Bend Rd, Boise, ID, at 1:00pm. A Celebration Of Life will be held at Sockeye Brewery, 12542 W Fairview Ave, Boise, ID on 12/21 from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.
Published in The Morning News on Dec. 14, 2019
