Obituary

Robert Steffler, 93



Robert Steffler, 93, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at his home in Moreland,

surrounded by his wife and family.



Robert was born on October 14, 1925 in Devil's Lake, North Dakota to Fred and Barbara Duchscher Steffler. He was the 8th child of a family of 10, 7 brothers and 2 sisters.



Robert grew up in Devil's Lake and attended schools there until the family moved to Basalt, Idaho in 1940. He joined the US Army during World War II and served in the medical corps.



On September 25, 1946, Robert married Alice Lee Jensen in Basalt.



He was a farmer and a rancher. His biggest dream was to own his own farm and have a family. He was successful at both. He passed the farm onto his daughter, Sharon and husband, Joe, keeping the farm in the family.



Robert was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He enjoyed irrigating, farming, bowling and horseshoes. Fishing was a favorite pastime and family reunions were a very integral part of life.



Robert is survived by his wife of 72 years, Alice; his children, Natalie Steffler of Blackfoot, Robert W. (Lois) Steffler of Blackfoot, Rosalie Steffler of Moreland, Sharon (Joe) Henrie of Jackson and Carolyn (Al) Williams of Blackfoot; 26 grandchildren, 79 great grandchildren and 25 great great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter and son-in-law Judith Ann Hale and Don E. Hale; and grandson, Ezra Durward Hale. He was the last surviving member of his family.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at Blackfoot West Stake Center, 101 N. 900 W.

The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. and for one hour prior to the service at the stake center.

Interment will be in the Moreland Cemetery with Military Honors.

Thank you to Encompass Health Care for everything they did for Robert, especially the RN's, Heidi and Bill.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com Published in The Morning News on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary