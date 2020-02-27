|
Roberta "Bobbie" Smiler Archibald, dearly loved wife, mum and nan, left this world for the next, on February 20, 2020, at 11:11 in the evening.
Bobbie was born on September 8th, 1948, to Barney and Hinetauira Smiler, in Hastings, New Zealand. Growing up surrounded with heaps of family, there was never a shortage of music or love. She lived the first part of her life in Aotearoa, spent time traveling to some of the most beautiful places on earth, ended up in Hawaii, working at the Polynesian Cultural Center, before she met her American Cowboy, Alan Archibald.
Bobbie moved back to New Zealand, and Alan stayed in the states. Stacks and stacks of love letters traveled back and forth over the ocean between Idaho and New Zealand, resulting in a beautiful wedding in New Zealand on November 10th, 1979. They moved back to the states to start their family, and made Southeast Idaho their home until the end.
Bobbie and Alan started their family with their first child, Alayna, in 1980. Followed by another daughter, Arohanui in 1982, and completed their family with their baby boy, Lowell, born in 1985. Anyone who was lucky enough to know Bobbie, would tell you how she made everyone she knew, feel like family. Bobbie was an incredible home-maker, gifting her children home-cooked meals, a clean home, plenty of adventures, and a well-loved childhood. She could often be found gardening, or cleaning, with music as a constant background to life. She opened the door to all the neighborhood kids and provided a safe place that many called home. During her time as a primary school teacher, all the kids wanted to go to her class, which always had heaps of homemade snacks, and she would be playing the guitar, and singing, with her beautiful voice.
Bobbie's genuine love for people impacted everyone she met for the better. She lived life on her terms-full of love, compassion and service, yet with time for adventure. She was sweet and funny and kind and feisty. She was extremely proud of her Maori culture, and passed it along to her children, whom she tried to get to sing Maori songs, all the time, but they never quite sounded as beautiful as she did. When the children were older, Bobbie started traveling the country with Big Al.
In 2003, she suffered a brain aneurysm as well as onset dementia, which she gracefully and courageously battled for the next 16 years. She was lucky enough to be well loved and taken care of, and her family is extremely grateful for, the entire staff at Diamond Peak Health Care, for loving Bobbie until the end. She spent her final days at Gateway Transitional Care Center, under Solace Hospice, both of whom went above and beyond in the genuine care and attentiveness they provided.
Eagerly waiting her arrival on the other side of the stars are her American cowboy husband, Alan Archibald, her mum and dad, Barney and Hinetauira Smiler, and siblings Paul, Joe and Tutti.
Missing her endlessly, and lucky enough to have traits passed down, are her three children, Alayna Archibald, Arohanui Archibald and Lowell Blair Archibald, all of Pocatello, Idaho, along with her four grandchildren, Archer, Khloe, Nixon, and Rome. Left with decades of fond and colorful memories, are her siblings, sister Kathleen Jeffares of Hastings, New Zealand, sister Gabriel Reid of Hastings, New Zealand, and baby brother John Smiler of Darwin, Australia, as well as countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, who all loved Bobbie more than words.
Until we meet again, we will miss your gorgeous smile, your beautiful voice, and your servant's heart. Ko te whaea ataahua rawa atu Ka tutaki ano tatou. Haere Ra Ka Nui te Aroha Toku Whaea.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 South Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot.
Family will meet with friends and relatives for one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
You may share a memory of Bobbie, or send a condolence to her family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Feb. 27, 2020