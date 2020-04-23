|
|
Rochelle Lee Dance Taylor passed away from a car crash on April 18, 2020. Rochelle was born on May 17, 1965 in Blackfoot, Idaho. She was born to David Philip Dance and Karan Dianne Wheeler. She was the 3rd child of 10 children. She grew up in Tabor, Idaho and later the family moved to Pingree, Idaho. She learned hard work and kindness from her parents. She grew up with the motto of "hoe to the end of the row." She taught her children how important it was to finish a job and do it well. She attended Snake River High School, and afterwards attended Ricks College and BYU and graduated with a bachelor's degree in fashion merchandise. Rochelle first became involved with Americorp in Arco. That is when she decided that she wanted to go back to school to get her teaching degree at Lewis & Clark College, with an emphasis in special education. She was a teacher at heart and loved all her kids.
Rochelle met Richard Taylor at BYU. They were married on January 16, 1987 in the Idaho Falls Temple for time and all eternity. Their love blossomed and bloomed stronger and stronger with each passing year. Rochelle passed that Christ-like love onto each one of her kids and everyone she came into contact with. It was often heard that the brightest thing in any room was her loving and tender smile. When Rochelle smiled at you, you knew you had a life long friend.
Richard and Rochelle lived in Provo, UT for the first few years of their marriage. It was while living in Utah that her first two sons were born; they later moved to Arco, ID where the other three children were born. Rochelle put her husband and family above all else. Both Rochelle and Richard worked as teachers in the Butte County School District. Rochelle recently taught for Riverside Elementary in the Snake River School District teaching the 2nd grade where she uplifted and edified her students and the staff.
Rochelle faithfully served in many callings for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints, serving as Relief Society President, Young Women's President and Primary President in the Arco Ward, and as Young Women's President of the Moore Stake.
Rochelle loved the outdoors: running, camping and making the family's annual camping trip to Loristica up Pass Creek. The family loved to travel and Rochelle loved to plan upcoming trips to Disneyland and Hawaii. She loved coaching and coached middle school girls' basketball and volleyball. She followed her children as they moved through the sports and school activities. She was her children's biggest fan. She made an incredible impact in the community and in her family.
Rochelle is survived by her husband, Richard Cardan Taylor; children, Dallas (Heidi) Taylor, Gentry Taylor, Ashlyn (Solomon) Aliche and Porter Taylor; and grandson, Stanford Tyson Taylor.
Siblings, Ronda (Francisco Zumaya) Trench, Laurie (John) Grayson, Kara (Frank) Staheli, Gina (Darin) Dawson, Lisa Dance, Michael (Erin) Dance, DeAun (Jeff) Benson, Kent (Jamie) Dance, and Maricela (Alex) Zavala; brother-in-law, Michael (Mariann) Taylor; sisters-in-law, Michaelle (Dave) Johnson and Shery Pearson; and many nieces and nephews.
Rochelle was proceeded in death by her son Tyson C. Taylor, her father David Philip Dance, her mother-in law Melva Taylor, and her niece Jenni Sue Johnson.
Private family services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Hawker Funeral Home. Those wanting to participate in Rochelle's funeral can log on at hawkerfuneralhome.com and click "View Broadcast" Interment will be in the Riverside Thomas Cemetery. In keeping with the social distancing order the family will not be greeting friends directly but those wanting to sign Rochelle's guest book and express their condolences and view can visit the Hawker Lost River Funeral Home 345 Sunset Drive in Arco on Saturday between the hours of 10am to 7pm. On Sunday friends may also call at Hawker's Blackfoot location from 12 noon until 7pm to likewise have a farewell and sign the guest book. We would ask that all who visit do so in small groups and practice safe distancing. A memorial service for Rochelle will take place when restrictions lift at a later date to be announced. Condolences may also be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Morning News on Apr. 22, 2020