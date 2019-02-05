Home

HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
Rodney Allen
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
Rodney "Rocky" Allen, 61
 
Rodney "Rocky" G. Allen, 61, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Friday, February 1, 2019 at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah.
Rocky was born September 9, 1957 in Rexburg, Idaho to Dallas G. and Virginia Allen.  He graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1976.  On April 22, 1978, he married Jill Davis in Blackfoot, Idaho.  Rocky worked at Basic American for 10 years as a mechanic.  From 1986 until the end of his life, he worked at the INL as an industrial mechanic.
In his youth, Rocky enjoyed skiing and motorcross.  He also enjoyed fly fishing, fly tying, building fly rods, hunting, camping, and especially spending time with his wife, his children and his grandchildren.
Rocky was dedicated to his whole family, whether blood related or "adopted" as his own-and loved them all dearly.  He expressed his love and dedication by giving freely his time and labor, any time, day or night, upon the asking.
He was very non-judgmental and accepted everyone from all walks of life and made friends effortlessly.  Rocky will always be remembered for his witty sense of humor and his unique catchphrases.
He is survived by his wife, Jill of Moreland;  son, Rocky James of Pocatello; daughter, Rhyanna Kay Rogers of Shelley; grandson, Elijah Cage Rogers of Idaho Falls and grandson, Kaius Jude Honeycutt of Shelley;  siblings, Ron (Kim), Rob (Wendy), Lora (jimmy) Uriona, sister-in-law, Ginney Furchner, sister-in-law, Gail (Dave) Austin, brother-in-law, Craig (Sue) Davis, brother-in-law, Bret (Annette) Davis as well as numerous nieces and nephews. 
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Russell "Rusty" and Richard "Rick", and his father, Dallas.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave.
The family will meet with friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, February 8, 2019 at the funeral home and a private viewing for close family and friends for one hour prior to the service.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Morning News on Feb. 5, 2019
