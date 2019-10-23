|
|
Roger Howard Thulin passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at Bingham Memorial Skilled Nursing in Blackfoot, Idaho, of incidents related to age. Roger was born March 18, 1939 to Howard Alma Thulin and Jennie Ellen Patterson Thulin in El Cerrito, California. He was the little brother of two older sisters, Dorraine and Ellen. Roger grew up in the Bay Area, and graduated from El Cerrito High School in 1957.
As a young man, he became an accomplished banjo player, studying under the direction of Georgette Twain, an American Banjo Museum Hall of Fame inductee. He enjoyed playing banjo for Ms. Twain's banjo band, and the Sacramento Banjo Band. He also built and repaired banjos, as well as taught banjo lessons.
Roger loved to dance, so it was fitting that he met his wife, Sharon Lee Wintle Geick , while attending a church sponsored dance. Roger and Sharon were married January 11, 1981. They moved to Blackfoot, Idaho in 2004 to be closer to his wife's family. She passed away unexpectedly in 2010.
Roger had many adventures during his interesting and exciting life journey. He owned and operated an auto body shop for exotic cars, panned and sluiced for gold using equipment he designed and built himself, spent time in Alaska working on a commercial fishing boat fishing for salmon, held a private pilot's license, was an airplane mechanic, and also, repaired helicopters. He also worked as a Mobile Home Park Manager. After moving to Blackfoot, Roger worked at the Rigby Airport and drove school bus in Blackfoot before retiring.
While living in Blackfoot, Roger played harmonica with the harmonica band, The Harmoneers. The Harmoneers played several times a month at the Senior Citizen's Center located in Blackfoot. They occasionally played at The Gables, Gem Village, The Willows and the Community Dinner Table, all of which are located in Blackfoot. The Harmoneers also performed on Pocatello's Public TV station for the Pocatello Senior Citizen program. He used his banjo playing skill with the dance band that played for the monthly Resident Birthday Party held at Bingham Memorial Skilled Nursing.
Roger was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings.
His survivors include his close friends, David Tanner, Dave Tanner, and Mary Ellen Braithwaite, all of Blackfoot; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ray and Donna Smith of Santa Rosa, California; his Harmoneer family, Fred Ball, Stan Harwell and Robert Nelson, all of Blackfoot; his sister Dorraine Alma Turner of Rohnert Park, California; his step-daughters Debora (Brent) Bevan of Blackfoot, Idaho and Kimberly (Robert) Allen of Weed, California; several step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Roger was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, his sister, Ellen Carol Stubbs, and several members of his Harmoneer family.
Roger's friends and family would like to thank those at Gem Village, Bingham Memorial Skilled Nursing, and Blackfoot Home Health and Hospice for the kind and tender care they provided for him.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 beginning at 1:00 pm at Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot, Idaho. Dedication of the grave will be held at 2:30 pm at Riverside-Thomas Cemetery located off Highway 39.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Oct. 23, 2019