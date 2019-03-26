Roland D. Webster, 88, of Blackfoot, passed away, Friday, March 22, 2019 at Bingham Memorial Extended Care.



Roland was born June 27, 1930 in Groveland, Idaho to George Webster and Winifred Baldwin Webster.



Roland attended schools in Blackfoot. He served in the National Guard for ten years.



On October 12, 1951 he married Rita Kirk in Idaho Falls, Idaho.



Roland worked as a maintenance mechanic at AEC for 30 years.



Roland was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Order of the Eastern Star.



He enjoyed square dancing and fishing. After retirement, Roland and Rita enjoyed traveling in their RV and going on cruises.



Roland is survived by his wife, Rita of Blackfoot; sons, Kirk (Annie) Webster of San Diego, CA and Kevin (Linda) Webster of Houston, TX; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and one sister.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.



Condolences may be shared at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Morning News on Mar. 25, 2019