Services HAWKER FUNERAL HOME 132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE Blackfoot , ID 83221-3277 (208) 785-1320 For more information about Ronald Yancey Funeral service 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM HAWKER FUNERAL HOME 132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE Blackfoot , ID 83221-3277 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM HAWKER FUNERAL HOME 132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE Blackfoot , ID 83221-3277 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Ronald Yancey Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ronald Petersen Yancey

1935 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Ronald Petersen Yancey passed away in the early morning hours of July 10, 2019 after a long battle with lymphoma.

He was born on May 13, 1935, the day after Mother's Day, to John and Arlene Yancey in a little house on Smith Street in Blackfoot, Idaho. What a wonderful gift. He was their first child.

He attended first grade at Central and the rest of elementary school at Irving.

He also attended Jr. high and High School in Blackfoot.

His sister Loa Jean was born when he was six and his sister Carol was born when he was 9. He was the best big brother. He always helped take care of them.

He enlisted in the Navy on August 29, 1952 and was assigned to the Hospital Corps. He had worked at the State Hospital South during high school and so felt he had some experience in that area. He served for four years.

He was discharged from the Navy in May 1956. He enrolled in the University of Utah and while waiting for the summer term to begin, he met Gladys Davis who was in nurses training at State Hospital South. They were married August 31, 1956. He continued attending the U of U. Their son Michael was born in 1957 and their son Randy was born in 1958. Ron graduated as a medical technician in 1959. He worked in hospital laboratories and continued his education with a fellowship at the University of Southern California. He received his Master of Science degree in Bacteriology with a teaching credential in June of 1964, and in September their daughter Katherine was born.

Ron taught school for many years in California. His classes were very interesting as he made cheese and sauerkraut in his science classes. He also taught drivers education for a number of years.

One of his other loves and accomplishments was learning to fly airplanes. When they lived in Hawthorne California, they only lived one mile from the local airport. He often watched the planes overhead as they made their entries into the traffic pattern. One day he mentioned to the department secretary at USC that he thought he would like to learn to fly. She hooked him up with her son who was a flight instructor and that was the beginning. He received his private pilot's certificate, and his commercial certificate. Then he became a flight instructor.

Ron loved listening to classical music, going to operas, and sharing silly children's songs with his family. He was an avid reader. He purchased many books from Deseret industries (his favorite place to shop) and from library sales. He loved to travel. When he went on trips, he would always look for things off of the beaten path like the Crayola factory or the mustard museum.

He was an excellent writer. Carol encouraged him to write his life history. That he did-3 volumes, 478 very interesting pages. What a treasure for his family.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He gave great service to his church including Bishopric, finance and membership clerks, family history/temple work, and his cherished accomplishment of indexing/arbitrating over 500,000 names.

He fought courageously the battle of having cancer for the last few years. We are grateful that he is no longer in pain and is with his loved ones.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Loa Jean. His is survived by his wife, Gladys, and his children, Michael Yancey, Randy (Paula) Yancey, and Katherine (Tim) Taylor, his grandchildren and great grandchildren, his sister Carol (Noel) Johnson and nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot, Idaho.

The family will meet with friends and family for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Grove City Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com Published in The Morning News on July 13, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.