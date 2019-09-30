|
Rozella Lee Hall was born September 15, 1938 and passed away September 25, 2019 at her home in Pingree, ID after a long battle with COPD.
Lee was a spirited person and led an adventurous life. She possessed a hard work ethic and a love for gardening, both of which she passed on to her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed crafting with her children and could make just about anything with her hands. Her talents were many and included, painting, sewing, ceramics and even rebuilding a Willy's Jeep from the wiring to the reupholstering. She loved to be outdoors in nature. She had a love for animals her whole life and always had dogs and cats in and around the house.
She had three children Chester "Chet" Lee Edmonson, Julie Ann Hokanson and LeeAnn Louise (Stevan) Atwood.
On June 24, 1976 Lee married Ralph Scott Hall and became a stepmother to his four children; Robert Scott (Dee) Hall, Michelle McCulloch, Susan Woods and Robin (Rob) Overy.
She had 23 grandchildren and a butt load of great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; son, Chester; son-in-law, Stevan; and granddaughter, Tiffany McCulloch.
There will be no service held at this time. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home.
