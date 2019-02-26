Sally Williams, 67



Sally Adell Williams, 67, of Blackfoot, passed away peacefully, Monday, February 25, 2019 at Bingham Memorial Hospital after a lengthy health battle.



Sally was born June 27, 1951 in Blackfoot, Idaho the daughter of Paul Maurice Williams Sr. and Wanna Mae Plant Williams.



Sally attended grade school in Moreland and graduated from Snake River High School in 1969.



Sally worked for Liberty Gold for 39 years. She also worked for L.E. Stevens and Kracaw Produce, Teepee Potato, and Sunspiced.



Sally was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was also a member of the Blackfoot Saddlemen's Association. She enjoyed horses, dogs, cats, arguing with her daughters and visiting with everyone. She loved spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren.



Sally is survived by her son, Jake (Tiffany) Williams of Moreland; daughters, Bobbette (Hinsel) Scott of Boise, Tiffany (Chad Reynolds) Williams of Moreland and Cassandra Williams of Moreland, who lived with her and was her caregiver. She is also survived by grandsons, Jordan Reynolds, Timmothy Williams, Paul Williams; granddaughters, Cleo Williams, Charity Williams, Kota Byrd, Cierra Williams, Charisma Williams, Sarabella Williams, Kyra Byrd and Sirenity Iverson; and siblings, Barbara (Earl) Pogge of Riverside, Phillip (Jodi) Williams of Pocatello, and Timothy Kurt Williams of Moreland, and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Paul Williams Jr. and nephew, Tyler Williams.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Moreland LDS Church. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service at the Moreland Cemetery.



Published in The Morning News on Feb. 26, 2019