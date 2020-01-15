|
Sally Marlene Larsen, 44, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
On September 18, 1975, in Blackfoot, Idaho, Gerald Larsen and Myrtle McKnight Larsen greeted their newest child, Sally. She was the youngest of eight children.
Sally grew up in the Blackfoot area attending Snake River High School graduating in the class of 1993. Following her graduation she attended Ricks College where she received her associates degree. Being the caring type she was, Sally wanted to become a nurse in order to help as many people as she could. She continued her schooling at ISU Technical College where she graduated as an LPN.
As an LPN, Sally worked caring for patients and friends and family. Professionally, she worked at Monte Vista nursing home in Pocatello and at EIRMC Hospital in Idaho Falls. Most recently, she was working at Intermountain Medical Services, Bingham Memorial Hospital in Pocatello for Dr. Sharla Clark and the Lost River Medical Center.
She was a strong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many callings but was especially loved as the Nursery leader and as a Sunbeam teacher.
Among her many talents and activities she enjoyed traveling, working with her hands, spoiling grandchildren and herding cats.
She will be deeply missed by those who survive her including especially; her siblings, Sheryl (Michael) Allred of Ogden, Utah, Myrtle Annette (Lou) Little of Salt Lake City, Utah, Eva Sue (Richard) Thomas of Moreland, Idaho, Michael Gerald (Nicolette) Larsen of Moreland, Idaho, JoAnn (Bryan) Mickelson of River Heights, Utah and Lyn Larsen of Salt Lake City, Utah. She leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews whom she lovingly referred to and considered to be her grandchildren. They will all miss her kindness towards them and think of her often.
Preceding her in death are her parents, Gerald and Myrtle McKnight Larsen, her sister, Sonja Larsen and her grandparents, Harrison and Eva McKnight and James Peter and LaVera Larsen.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Moreland LDS Church. The family will meet with friends at the Hawker Funeral Home on Wednesday evening, January 15, 2020 from 6-8:00 pm and again one hour prior to the services at the church. Interment will follow in the Moreland Cemetery.
Published in The Morning News on Jan. 15, 2020