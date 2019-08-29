Home

Services
Sims Funeral Home - Soda Springs
139 East 2nd South
Soda Springs, ID 83276
(208) 547-3742
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Grove City Cemetery
Blackfoot, ID
View Map
Sandra Lee (Wiebelhaus) Cutler


1948 - 2019
Sandra Lee (Wiebelhaus) Cutler Obituary
Sandra Lee Wiebelhaus Cutler, 71, of Blackfoot formerly of Soda Springs passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019.

Sandra was born on February 3, 1948 in Aberdeen, Washington the daughter of Lawrence and Elvera Tramp Wiebelhaus.

She married Larry Hildreth in 1969 in Soda Springs, Idaho. They were later divorced.

She married Rick Cutler on March 9, 2000 in Bullhead, Arizona.

Sandra enjoyed baking, canning, needlework and crocheting.

She is survived by her husband Rick Cutler, and seven daughters and three sons, Melissa (Eric Duncan) Hildreth, Symantha Jo (Shoshawna Blackie) Hildreth, Debra Browning, Teresa (Gene) Warren, Camille Goettsche, Rachel (Jeremy) Petersen, Jessica (Jason) Wollen. Rick (Michelle) Cutler Jr., Doug (Trina) Cutler, Michael (Michelle) Cutler. She is also survived by 25 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, one brother Doug Wiebelhaus, and two sisters, Lori (Jay) Kunz, Sharon (Dennis) Monk.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Larry, Roger, Darby Jo, and a sister Carla Sue and son Jeff Cutler.

Grave side services will be held on Friday, August 30 at 3 p.m. at the Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot.

Condolences and memories can be shared with the family online by visiting www.simsfh.com.
Published in The Morning News on Aug. 28, 2019
