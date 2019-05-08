Selma P. Matsaw, 89



Selma P. Matsaw, 89, of Blackfoot, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Bingham Memorial Hospital.



Selma was born September 12, 1929 in Snowville, Utah to Elias Pubigee and Alice Brown, the second of thirteen children.



She lived most of her life in the Blackfoot area but had lived in Tooele UT, Pasadena CA and Bullhead AZ as well. She attended a one room school house in Washakie UT for 1st through 8th grade, then continued her education at Bear River High School in Tremonton, UT.



Selma married Claude Matsaw in Fort Hall, Idaho. Claude preceded her in death.



She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was endowed at the Idaho Falls Temple.



She worked in seasonal agriculture jobs, hoeing beets, picking cherries, and other crops. She had worked at Nonpareil in her early years and other potato warehouses, as well as a few vegetable canneries in Utah.



Selma was known for her beautiful beadwork. She also enjoyed hunting and fishing.



Selma is survived by 2 sisters, Lila Jones of Blackfoot and Sandra Heaton of Cedar City. Though Selma never had any of her own children she considered her nieces and nephews as her own.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Matsaw; her parents; and sisters, Gloria Valdez and Katherine Pubigee and brothers, Asel, Stanley, Alfred, Delos James, Archie, Aaron, and David Pubigee



Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Blackfoot South Stake Center on 900 Riverton Road. The family will meet with friends on Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Hawker Funeral Home 132 S. Shilling Ave. and again on Saturday at the church from 10-10:45 a.m.



Interment will be in Washakie, Utah, Cemetery near Portage, UT, at 4:00 p.m. Saturday.



Published in The Morning News on May 8, 2019