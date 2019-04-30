Selma VanDercreek, 87, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Gables Assisted Living and Memory Care in Shelley, Idaho.

Selma was born February 4, 1932 in Thomas, Idaho to Parley Proctor and Rachel Reese Fackrell. She grew up in the Blackfoot area and graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1950. Selma met and married William Misczuk of Adams, New York. He died in 1957 from a tragic spraying plane accident near Big Piney, Wyoming. Selma was an avid aviator and instructor who was the 1st chairman of the Eastern Idaho Chapter of the Ninety-Nines an International Organization of Women Pilots. It's worth noting that in 1958 she flew her Piper Tri-Pacer all alone to New York and back to Blackfoot. She attended a Business School in Sacramento, California. She worked at the National Reactor Testing Station now called Idaho National Laboratory for Phillips Petroleum and later at First Security Bank.

In 1959, she married Dr. Jack VanDercreek who practiced dentistry over 50 years. The family loved golfing, skiing, horseback riding and were avid swimmers. Besides flying, Selma was a game hunter, fisherman, golfer, and loved playing bridge with her family and friends. She was an active member of St. Bernard's Catholic Church and a member of the Catholic Women's League.

She is survived by her step daughter, Mary Jane (Mardy) Little of Pocatello; sons, Dr. John (Connie) VanDercreek of Great Lakes, Illinois and Todd VanDercreek of Salt Lake City, Utah; grandchildren, Colin, Peter and Dr. Ross VanDercreek, Kelly (John) Barton and Samantha Ann VanDercreek; and great granddaughter, Sophie Barton and great grandson Jeremy Barton. Selma is preceded in death by her husband Jack, parents; first husband, William and son-in-law, Rod Little; brother: Vern Fackrell; and sister: Rachel Elizabeth Gilbert.

A funeral mass will be held at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Blackfoot. A visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 pm on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 South Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. Interment will follow funeral services at the Grove City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donation of donor's choice. The family would like to express their gratitude to the Gables of Shelley and Hands of Hope Hospice.