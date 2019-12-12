Home

POWERED BY

Services
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
For more information about
Sharee Scott
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hawker Funeral Home
132 S. Shilling Avenue
Blackfoot, ID
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hawker Funeral Home
132 S. Shilling Avenue
Blackfoot, ID
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Hawker Funeral Home
132 S. Shilling Avenue
Blackfoot, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharee Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharee Helen Scott


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharee Helen Scott Obituary
Sharee Helen Scott, 75, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at her home in Blackfoot.

Sharee was born March 4, 1944 in Afton, Wyoming to Arcadio M. and Helen Rae Leavitt Villasenor.

As a child, Sharee lived in Wyoming and Texas, but has spent most of her life in Blackfoot. She graduated from Blackfoot High School.

On November 29, 1975, Sharee married Gary Glen Scott in Blackfoot, Idaho. Gary passed away January 5, 2016.

Sharee was a homemaker and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was also a member of the Eagles Lodge, where served as Madam President, Past President and Secretary. She enjoyed camping and dancing with Gary.

Sharee is survived by her son, Steven M. (Cynthia) Scott, of West Valley, Utah; daughters, Stephanie Rae (Norbert) Adakai, of Blackfoot, RaeMona Lyn (Benny) Stites, of Pingree; sister, Betty Sue (Duane) Hedstrom of Pocatello; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Ronald E. Wolfley and Gary Glen "Scotty" Scott Jr., her parents; her sister, Pauline Morado; her brother, Johnnie Villasenor; and one great-grandchild.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at the funeral home and again for one hour prior to the service.

The family would like to thank Alliance Home Health and Hospice for taking such loving care of Sharee.

Memories of Sharee and condolences to her family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -