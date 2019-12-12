|
Sharee Helen Scott, 75, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at her home in Blackfoot.
Sharee was born March 4, 1944 in Afton, Wyoming to Arcadio M. and Helen Rae Leavitt Villasenor.
As a child, Sharee lived in Wyoming and Texas, but has spent most of her life in Blackfoot. She graduated from Blackfoot High School.
On November 29, 1975, Sharee married Gary Glen Scott in Blackfoot, Idaho. Gary passed away January 5, 2016.
Sharee was a homemaker and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was also a member of the Eagles Lodge, where served as Madam President, Past President and Secretary. She enjoyed camping and dancing with Gary.
Sharee is survived by her son, Steven M. (Cynthia) Scott, of West Valley, Utah; daughters, Stephanie Rae (Norbert) Adakai, of Blackfoot, RaeMona Lyn (Benny) Stites, of Pingree; sister, Betty Sue (Duane) Hedstrom of Pocatello; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Ronald E. Wolfley and Gary Glen "Scotty" Scott Jr., her parents; her sister, Pauline Morado; her brother, Johnnie Villasenor; and one great-grandchild.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at the funeral home and again for one hour prior to the service.
The family would like to thank Alliance Home Health and Hospice for taking such loving care of Sharee.
Memories of Sharee and condolences to her family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning News on Dec. 12, 2019